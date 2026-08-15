Vikings Get Clear Harrison Smith Message After Jamal Adams Injury

The Minnesota Vikings lost veteran safety Jamal Adams to a significant injury in their 13-10 preseason win over the New York Giants on Aug. 15 at MetLife Stadium. Moreover, the injury to Adams has many wondering whether the Vikings will look to convince Harrison Smith to return.

Smith has yet to decide whether he wants to play this 2026 NFL season, and with Minnesota’s safety depth chart taking a major hit, it comes as no surprise that many want the veteran safety to return.

Despite Adams’s injury, which sounds season-ending, Judd Zulgad of Purple Daily doesn’t believe the Vikings will call Smith to convince him to return, instead letting the veteran take his time.

“I’ve seen some calls since then on social platforms: Harrison Smith has to come back,” Zulgad said on the Aug. 15 edition of “Purple Daily.” “Well, keep in mind that is a possibility still. I don’t think [the Vikings are] going to call him now and say, ‘You have to come back now.‘ It’s my theory that there is something planned out here, and maybe he might not come back, but I don’t think that this is going to expedite his decision.

“I don’t think he was ever coming to training camp. And I don’t think he was ever going to play, of course, in a preseason game. So I don’t know that this has a huge impact unless he told them, ‘I’m not coming back,‘ and they signed Jamal Adams.”

Jay Ward Could Be Ready for Major Role on Minnesota’s D

Last season, Smith showed that he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. He was out on the field for 793 total snaps, leading to a 68.9 defensive grade.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

Nonetheless, if Smith decides not to return and retire, Zulgad doesn’t believe that Minnesota is in a dire situation. He notes that Jay Ward has taken steps in his development that the 26-year-old safety would be ready for this opportunity.

“Don’t sleep on the development of Jay Ward,“ Zulgad added. “Jay Ward has developed. He took a huge step at some point last year. It’s very, very clear Brian Flores trusts him now… The emergence of Jay Ward should not be ignored, because he went from what I thought for part of his first few years was a special teams non-factor to looking very comfortable and looking good.

“On the depth chart, he is ahead with the two safeties. He is ahead of Theo Jackson. So I think that’s important. As far as next man up, I think Jay Ward still has a lot to offer.”

Vikings’ Blake Cashman on Harrison Smith Situation

With the 2026 season nearing, Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman was recently asked about Smith and whether he believes that the veteran will be back.

“I will say Harry’s earned the right to take as much time as he needs and wants,“ Cashman told KFAN’s Dan Cole and Brandon Mileski on Aug. 5. “I’m sure there’s different dialogue between him, his agent, and the coaching staff, but the guy’s earned the right, I think, not to be here for the meantime if that’s what he chooses.

“If he does choose to come back, or not, that’s his decision. We do miss him, and we’ve got to fill that void, but that’s what training camp is for, to get those reps in and practice that.”