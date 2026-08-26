Vikings Hit With Major Surprise in ESPN’s Latest Mock Draft

Mock draft season is in full swing for 2027, and the Minnesota Vikings will be on the clock. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has the Vikings selecting tight end Trey’Dez Green out of LSU.

This is the second mock draft in a little less than a month that has the Vikings selecting a tight end. Bleacher Report mocked Oregon tight end Jamar Johnson to the Vikings with the 13th overall selection as well.

Clearly, analysts believe that tight end is a position of focus for the Vikings moving forward. In theory, it does make sense, given the lack of explosive depth at the position. Reid made his case as to why Green would be a good fit for the organization.

With the jury still out on Kyler Murray, who is on a one-year deal, this could turn into a spot for a quarterback. But if Murray plays well, Minnesota might be looking for a dynamic playmaker such as Green. Built like an NBA small forward, the 6-foot-7, 237-pound Green is one of the most unique players in the class. He is a mismatch for defenders — he’s basically a supersized wide receiver — and his production could explode in Lane Kiffin’s uptempo offense. And he would be an eventual replacement for T.J. Hockenson, who’s entering the final year of his contract.

Green measures in at six-foot-seven, 237 pounds. He has been a key figure for the LSU program, and that title started as soon as he stepped on campus. He was originally a two-sport athlete for the Tigers and began his career playing at a high level. Green recorded 13 catches for 101 yards and four touchdowns, becoming a notable fixture in the rotation as a freshman. His freshman season would spearhead even better things the following year.

2024 was when he really began to assert himself. The playmaker recorded their intersections performed 33 yards and seven touchdowns. This time around, he was named to the All-SEC second team for his efforts. Playmaking was not an issue for him, as he averaged 13.1 yards per reception.

Now, he heads into a 2026 season that sees him as a highly regarded member of the program.

That was most recently exemplified on Wednesday. He was awarded the prestigious number seven jersey for the 2026 season, sharing it with linebacker Whit Weeks. The number seven jersey is notable in LSU history and is traditionally given to the most dynamic and playmaking leaders on the team.

Vikings Struggling With Tight End Depth

Currently, the Vikings’ tight end depth is not the best. They have a veteran pass-catcher in T. J. Hockenson. After starting his Vikings career relatively strong, an injury derailed the veteran in 2023. Since then, he has struggled to bounce back. This is a big year for the veteran, as he enters the final year of his contract. A good performance this upcoming season may make things a bit easier for the Vikings at the position.

Beyond Hockenson, the Vikings also have additional depth in Josh Oliver as well. Oliver is more of a blocking tight end, however, and does not necessarily possess the same playmaking ability that Green could provide. On top of this, the Vikings could get younger at the position and allow them to have a player that they could build the rest of their offense around.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the Vikings do in next year’s draft. They have several needs to fill, particularly offensively. Tight end would definitely be one of them, and it’s an area that they may need to address quickly. Truthfully, it all depends on how Hockenson performs in 2026. Even still, the veteran’s age may make Green a wise pick for the Vikings long-term.