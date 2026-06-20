Vikings Urged to Consider ‘An Embarrassment of Riches’ at WR

Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings appeared to make their final significant wide receiver addition with veteran Jauan Jennings this offseason. But what if it’s not?

Vikings Territory’s Dustin Baker didn’t predict the Vikings to address receiver again this offseason. But Baker also didn’t rule it out.

On a list of six potential summer surprises for Minnesota, Baker argued the team could sign either wide receiver Deebo Samuel or DeAndre Hopkins.

“The Vikings signed Jauan Jennings to complete their deepest WR corps since the days of Randy Moss, Cris Carter, and Jake Reed,” wrote Baker. “But why not more firepower if the price is right?

“Samuel is unsigned through three months of free agency. Hopkins already stated publicly in March that he’d love to play for the Vikings with Kyler Murray at the helm. Minnesota could opt for an embarrassment of riches at WR, enabling ‘no excuses’ for Murray or J.J. McCarthy in 2026.”

The Vikings could add either Samuel or Hopkins in NFL free agency. Both are free agents as the league enters its quiet period before training camp.

Could Vikings Target DeAndre Hopkins or Deebo Samuel?

Hopkins might be the easier receiver to convince to play in Minnesota. The veteran told TMZ Sports he would love the opportunity to play with Kyler Murray again.

Of course, Murray hasn’t won the quarterback competition with the Vikings. Maybe Minnesota would prefer to see if Murray wins the job before signing a wideout who openly wants to play with one signal-caller.

Or, the Vikings could pursue Samuel. Both Hopkins and Samuel are former All-Pros who with Minnesota in 2026 would truly give the Vikings “an embarrassment of riches.”

Samuel, who turned 30 years old in January, registered 72 catches for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season with the Washington Commanders.

Hopkins celebrated his 34th birthday this month. He had 22 receptions, 330 receiving yards and two touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens during 2025. Hopkins averaged 15 yards per catch.

Kevin O’Connell’s WR Depth With Vikings Entering Training Camp

The Vikings have a terrific 1-2 receiver combination with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Then the team signed Jennings in free agency.

With those three, Minnesota hardly needs a receiver such as Samuel or Hopkins. That’s why it would be a surprise if Minnesota signed either.

But the Vikings could potentially get the best WR1-4 depth in the league with the addition of Samuel or Hopkins. It would also further push unproven wideout options such as Tai Felton and Dillon Bell on the depth chart.

The negative part of signing Hopkins or Samuel would mean one fewer roster spot for one of those receivers. The Vikings have quite a few intriguing young receivers on their roster.

But none of them are going to be better options for Murray or J.J. McCarthy in 2026.