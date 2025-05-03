Executive Makes Polarizing Claim About Vikings QB Sam Howell

The Minnesota Vikings, by all accounts, are J.J. McCarthy’s team. However, the Vikings’ trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Sam Howell has not gone unnoticed in league circles. McCarthy missed the 2024 regular season with a torn meniscus.

The Vikings’ search for an experienced backup drew headlines before Howell’s arrival addressed the issue and quieted the speculation, or at least most of it.

A rival executive, admittedly low on McCarthy, predicted Howell would start games in 2025.

“You know what is going to happen?” the anonymous exec said, per The Athletic’s Mike Sando on May 1. “J.J. is going to get banged up, and Howell is going to walk in there and become the next Sam Darnold.”

The Vikings and Seahawks swapped fifth-round picks in the 2025 draft to complete the deal.

For his career, Howell has completed 62.6% of his passes for 4,139 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He completed five of 14 pass attempts across two games with the Seahawks in 2024, throwing for 24 scoreless yards and 1 INT.

Naturally, the former No. 144 overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Washington Commanders has doubters as he tries to find his way with the third team of his career.

Exec: Kevin O’Connell ‘Will Make Sure’ J.J. McCarthy is Successful

Howell will not only have to prove he can pick up Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense, but also that he deserves to play over McCarthy. Because of that, another executive doubted Howell would accomplish what Darnold did.

“Stop,” the second exec said, per Sando. “There’s no comparison. J.J. will be really good, and the coach (Kevin O’Connell) will make sure he is good.”

O’Connell bolstered his reputation as a QB whisperer, turning Darnold into a Pro Bowler.

McCarthy faced questions about his NFL-readiness coming out of college. Despite playing in a pro-style offense at Michigan, he operated a run-heavy scheme for a team that also boasted a stingy defense.

The Vikings had one of the stingiest defenses in 2024, ranking fifth in scoring during the regular season. They could lean on an upgraded ground game, too.

Their success in 2025 will still come down to QB play.

Entering the offseason program, that means McCarthy, who declared himself healthy and ready to start upon reporting for voluntary workouts in April. Still, discounting Howell’s presence may be shortsighted given what O’Connell and Darnold accomplished.

Sam Howell Has Edge Over Sam Darnold

Darnold has the pedigree as the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft. He also had the starting experience with 56 starts (in 66 games) to 18 and 18 for the Vikings’ newest QB entering 2024.

Because of that, Darnold has the advantage in total passing yards and touchdowns.

However, Howell boasts a better per-game rate in yards (228.6 to 182.8), a higher completion percentage (63.2% to 59.3%), and a better passer rating (79.0 to 78.3) entering his Vikings tenure. Howell is also a better scrambler.

McCarthy is still the presumed QB1 until further notice, though. He is also a plus-athlete and possesses a strong arm. It is up to O’Connell to help him put all of those talents together.

Otherwise, the Vikings could face another offseason of QB uncertainty and speculation in 2026.