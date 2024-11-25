Caleb Williams Reacts to Kevin O’Connell’s Comments After Vikings Beat Bears

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is building his reputation as a QB whisperer.

His efforts with Sam Darnold and the team’s 9-2 record could have him in contention for Coach of the Year. O’Connell has been firmly behind Darnold since the latter signed in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

He has not been shy about speaking confidence into others either.

O’Connell shared encouraging advice with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams after the Vikings’ 30-27 win.

“His message [was] just to keep going. Hell of a player, keep going, way to fight,” Williams told reporters after the Vikings 30-27 victory over the Bears on November 24. “He said [it] sucks … that he has to go against me for a while. But [I’m a] hell of a player, [he’s] excited to see me out there fighting and leading these guys.”

O’Connell garnered attention for doing something similar with Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson after the Vikings’ win in Week 9.

“When you get a guy like him that’s offense and head coach, and his guys love him – I have a few teammates, or old teammates over there that talk about him and have talked about him. And they love him, and so when you – [I] met him at the draft, and all these different things – and so when somebody comes over to you that’s having guys and having Sam Darnold even out there balling,” Williams said.

“He’s been a great coach so far I believe and – you believe and you hear – and those encouraging words are important.”

Vikings Best Defense vs Caleb Williams, Bears: Not Blitzing

Williams completed 68.1% of his passes for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns. He did not throw an interception either. But the Vikings did get home for 3 sacks, including a critical one on the second play from scrimmage in overtime.

For a team that relies heavily on blitzing opposing QBs, and did so against the Bears.

However, Williams admitted the Vikings’ decision to drop back in coverage caused him to hold the ball leading to the sack.

“They dropped a bunch of guys out knowing that we had to you know get a good chunk play, and I held the ball,” Williams said. “Held the ball too long, and they made a great play. I should have just thrown a ball out of bounds live to fight another down another play and it’s not what happened.”

Williams completed a higher percentage of his passes against the Vikings’ blitz than a standard rush. But that is one of the other hallmarks of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme.

Flores’ all-or-nothing approach has allowed for some big gains through the air.

The Vikings entered the week ranked 28th in passing yards allowed per game. But they were also fourth in points allowed per game. The Bears’ 27 points are the most the Vikings have allowed since Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chicago’s offense entered the contest ranked 22nd in points per game so the Vikings must determine whether this was an aberration or something more ominous.

Vikings Face Explosive Cardinals Offense in Week 13

The win over the Bears could prove informative for next week’s game between the Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona is coming off a 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, dropping them to 6-5.

The Cardinals had the 13th-ranked scoring offense coming into the week. They had won four straight games before hitting their bye in Week 11 and losing to Seattle in Week 12.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is also as elusive as Williams proved to be on occasion if not more.

The Cardinals have several weapons, including No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison, tight end Trey McBride, and running back James Conner. Fortunately for the Vikings, the Cardinals’ defense – which ranks 13th in PPG allowed – is not as stout as the Bears’.