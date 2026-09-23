Vikings’ Kyler Murray Gets Huge News as Key Addition Returns

The Minnesota Vikings got a couple of key members back at practice on Wednesday afternoon. One of them was wide receiver Jauan Jennings, and the other was quarterback Kyler Murray. Jennings is back at practice after dealing with a personal matter last week. This was reported by multiple media outlets.

Jennings has played in one game this season, doing so in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers. He has no receptions on one total target. However, he did log 31 offensive snaps. In addition, he was able to provide help in the run-blocking department as well, as his presence was felt. The free agent addition made a strong early impression

Last week against the Chicago Bears was a bit of a different story. He was dealing with a personal matter that kept him out of the game. Now, he looks to be back in full force as the Vikings look to secure a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vikings WR Was Key Piece Of Offense For 49ers

Jennings was a key complementary piece for the 49ers offense last season. He recorded 55 receptions on 90 targets for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. The nine touchdowns were a career-high. In addition, he averaged 11.7 yards per catch. A 42-yard reception was his longest of the year.

In addition to putting up career numbers, he did so efficiently. Some of his best games came in the early part and back half of the year. He had several games last season where he was able to play at a high level. The playmaker started early in the season against the New Orleans Saints. He recorded five receptions for 89 yards. His best game came against the Tennessee Titans in week 15. He caught two touchdowns in that contest.

Murray Has Had Roller Coaster Couple Of Weeks

In the meantime, Murray is slated to be a full participant at practice. This will help him get ready for the team’s game on Sunday. It was officially confirmed on Monday that he fully cleared the final phase of the concussion protocol.