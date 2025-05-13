Versatile Vikings ‘Havoc Wreaker’ Lands on Post-Draft Watchlist

The Minnesota Vikings boasted the No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL in 2024. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has earned a reputation for his aggressive and multi-faceted scheme, one rookie defensive lineman, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, could thrive in.

ESPN’s Field Yates listed Ingram-Dawkins among his non-first-round prospects “to watch.”

“Ingram-Dawkins does not have a clear path to a large role. But his versatility is key,” Yates wrote on May 12.

“Georgia played him in multiple spots along the defensive front, and while his sack production was not robust, he was a havoc wreaker with his length, burst and strength. Coordinator Brian Flores is among the most innovative defensive minds in the league and will throw out some wonky fronts that can confuse quarterbacks. Ingram-Dawkins has the traits to be a movable chess piece along the D-line as depth in Minnesota.”

Will be curious to see where Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins finds a role. Super athletic and can play big end or kick inside in sub packages pic.twitter.com/ZrU26VBBCj — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 17, 2025

“Vikings potentially got a steal in Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. This kid can flat out PLAY,” The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler posted on X in April after the pick was made official.

“Elite athletic profile that only improved as the year went on for Georgia. All the tools to become a high impact player with plus bend and explosiveness. Still learning to put it all together, but if the lightbulb clicks, he’ll outplay his draft slot quickly.”

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Eager to Join Vikings

Minnesota selected Ingram-Dawkins, a two-time champion at Georgia, with the No. 139 overall pick, making him the first prospect off the board in the fifth round of the draft.

He shared comments from personnel director Ryan Grigson about their excitement for him.

Ingram-Dawkins also posted a fitting “SKOLLLLLLLLL” with heart emojis on X on draft night. Yates noted big-money free agent signings Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen stand in Ingram-Dawkins’ way for playing time.

However, he may have more opportunities than anticipated given the age and injury histories of his new teammates.

“Allen is 30 and Hargrave is 32, while nose tackle Harrison Phillips is 29,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote in April. “The Vikings need some youth for both depth and future development at the position, and Ingram-Dawkins gives them that. There will be plenty of opportunity to enter the rotation if he proves himself to coaches.”

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins an Insurance Policy for Big-Money Free Agents

Allen signed a three-year, $51 million contract with $23.2 million in guarantees. He played in eight games for the Washington Commanders in 2024. That was the second-fewest appearances of his career.

Hargrave, a two-time Pro Bowler like Allen, inked a two-year, $30 million pact with the Vikings ($19 million guaranteed).

He played in three games for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Phillips started all 17 games for the Vikings in 2024, running his streak to three seasons. But Allen and Hargrave have both missed time here and there in recent seasons. And Flores will certainly rotate the linemen to keep them fresh.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is much more of a linear athlete, but he can be an effective slanter to defeat zone runs pic.twitter.com/imvzP5EDOr — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) May 9, 2025

Phillips led the Vikings’ interior defensive linemen with a 59% snap share during the 2024 regular season, per Pro Football Reference.

Jonathan Bullard was next at 50%, meaning Ingram-Dawkins could earn a sizeable rep share.