Vikings Insider Shares Kyler Murray Development Before Minicamp

The Minnesota Vikings are currently going through OTAs, with mandatory minicamp set for June 9 to June 11. A lot of attention has been centered on the quarterback competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray.

Every throw during this stretch is being closely watched, with both quarterbacks facing significant pressure in what could be a defining battle. Murray, after parting ways with the Arizona Cardinals, is aiming to prove he still belongs as a starter in the league.

On the other hand, McCarthy is working to establish consistency after a 2025 season marked by ups and downs and multiple injuries. Vikings reporter Alec Lewis of The Athletic recently shared an update on how Murray has been settling into Minnesota.

“Kyler Murray is also really motivated and it’s not surprising to hear that he’s looked good and that he’s carried himself like a pro,” Lewis said on the June 2 edition of “The Alec Lewis Show.” “I talked to Jordan Addison who said he’s a vet. He knows what he’s doing.”

Vikings Insider Doesn’t Hold Back on Kyler Murray Narratives

Moreover, Lewis confronted the narratives that have plagued Murray in his final years with the Cardinals, leading the team to cut ties with him. Despite Arizona’s decision, the Vikings reporter is questioning the accuracy of these narratives.

“For all of the narratives around Kyler Murray, and there are a billion of them, and they are, I think, in many instances, very lazy narratives, because when you talk to the people who really know him and have really been around him, it does not jive with what is often heard in the public,” Lewis added.

“The one thing about Kyler is he has been an accurate thrower of the football. He has thrown for 3,500 yards at the NFL level with the Cardinals, a team that has not had a great infrastructure four different times.

“The fact that he has impressed them behind the scenes with his smarts in terms of absorbing the system, with his accuracy on the field, and with his style with teammates, the Vikings I know have not been surprised at all that it has been as solid and impressive as it has been with Kyler thus far.

Blake Cashman Gets Blunt About Kyler Murray

During the May 18 edition of the “Jim Rome Show,” Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman spoke about what he’s seen from Murray since his arrival in Minnesota.

“Kyler’s been great,” Cashman told Rome. “I would say with where we’re at and have been in the offseason program, obviously the offense and the defense have been pretty separate, but Kyler’s been very engaged with everybody in the building, from what I’ve seen, and in our locker room.”

Last season, Murray only had 195 dropbacks due to injury. As a result, he posted a 72.2 overall PFF grade while throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Moreover, the 28-year-old registered four big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Murray added 145 scramble yards and one rushing touchdown. It will be interesting to see if the Vikings can get a version of Murray that can stay healthy and return to to the player who has thrown for over 3,500 passing yards four times in his career.