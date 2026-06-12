Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Vikings’ Quarterback Battle

The Minnesota Vikings are entering the 2026 campaign with one of the most intriguing position battles in the league, as Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will duel it out for the starting quarterback gig. A big reason why fans are so intrigued by this battle is that it could end up determining just how successful the Vikings are when they return to action.

While Minnesota has invested a lot in McCarthy early in his career, right now, it seems like Murray has the inside track to win the starting job. Anything could happen, of course, as it is only June, but if you ask NFL insider Tom Pelissero, he believes that, regardless of who wins this job, both of these guys are going to see the field at some point next season.

Insider Delivers Harsh Truth on Vikings’ Quarterback Battle

The Vikings practically handed McCarthy the starting job under center on a silver platter last season, and that decision ended up backfiring in spectacular fashion. While McCarthy actually won six of his 10 starts, his numbers during his time on the field were not impressive whatsoever (140/243, 1,632 YDS, 11 TD, 12 INT, 37 CAR, 181 YDS, 4 TD), which is why the team felt the need to bring in some competition this offseason.

That competition ended up arriving in the form of Murray, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals after a disappointing 2025 season that saw him play in only five games due to a foot injury. Again, even when Murray played last year, his numbers were not good (110/161, 962 YDS, 6 TD, 3 INT, 29 CAR, 173 YDS, 1 TD), but the difference is that he has proven he can be a Pro Bowl-caliber player in the past, whereas McCarthy has not.

McCarthy has more experience in Minnesota’s system, but if Murray can pick things up quickly, this should be his job to lose. And yet, even with that in mind, Pelissero was quick to note that, unless one of these guys blows the other one out of the water when it comes to this competition, they both will likely find their way onto the field at some point in 2026.

“They’re trying to figure this out, and odds are, frankly, unless they’re lighting it up and running the table during the season, there’s a decent chance we’ll see both of these guys play at some point,” Pelissero admitted on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

Does it Truly Matter Who Wins the Vikings’ Quarterback Battle?

Pelissero certainly does a good job of taking the air out of the excitement surrounding this battle, but he’s simply speaking the truth. Whether it be due to injuries or poor play, Minnesota almost certainly will not make it through the year using just one quarterback, because almost no team manages to do that nowadays.

That doesn’t necessarily make this position battle any less important, but it is worth keeping in mind when watching the action unfold. Just because one of these guys comes out on top at the beginning of the year doesn’t necessarily mean they will finish the year the same way, so while it may seem like Murray is leading the pack right now, anything can happen once the season gets underway.