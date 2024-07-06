Vikings Announce Rookie CB’s Passing After ‘Overnight Car Accident’

The Minnesota Vikings announced the loss of rookie cornerback Kyhree Jackson. He passed in a car accident, with statements and reactions from ownership, management, the coaching staff, and members of the media.

“Former Oregon CB Khyree Jackson, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, died in an auto accident, his agent and former high school coach confirm,” The Oregonian’s James Crepea reported on X on July 6.

Jackson, 24, was the No. 108 pick of the 2024 draft.

“We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident,” the team said in a post on X on July 6. “Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.”

The Maryland State Police issued a report in light of their findings at this time:

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed three lives this morning in Prince George’s County The deceased are identified as Isaiah Hazel, 23, of Upper Marlboro, Khyree Jackson, 24, of Waldorf and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, of Upper Marlboro. Hazel and Jackson were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Lytton was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash. Hazel was the driver. Jackson was the front seat passenger and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle.” The report goes on to say that Jackson’s vehicle was hit by another, forcing the former off the road and into “multiple tree stumps” before ultimately coming to rest. – Maryland State Police

The occupants of the two other vehicles involved were uninjured. Charges are pending a full investigation and consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office. Condolences for Jackson’s family poured after the news broke.

Coaches, Teammates Send Messages on Khyree Jackson’s Passing

“RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said in a post on X. “I will miss your smile. Great player better person.”

From Jackson’s teammate at Oregon Troy Franklin on IG this morning. It’s clear what he meant to his fellow Ducks. pic.twitter.com/zsA0aLFUHI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2024

Jackson’s former high school program also sent a heartfelt message.

“The Dr. Henry A. Wise Athletic Department sends condolences to the families and mourns the loss of Khyree Jackson (State Champ 2016 c/o ’17) Anthony Lytton, Jr. (AJ) (State Champ 2015,16,17 c/o ’18) and Isaiah Hazel (State Champ 2015, 16, 17 c/o ’19). #OnceAPumaAlwaysAPuma,” Jackson’s alma mater posted.

“Sad, sad news,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted. “Khyree Jackson was teammate of Broncos’ Bo Nix and Troy Franklin at Oregon last season.”

Jackson’s current teammates shared their reactions too.

“Naaaah not lil Khyree,” Jonathan Greenard said in his post.

Khyree Jackson Showed Confidence Immediately

Jackson made the bold claim of being the class best at his position in a draft night call with Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree,” Adofo-Mensah said in his statement. “As we got to know him through the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story is one of resilience. He was becoming the best version of himself not just for him, but for those cared about and looked up to him.”

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” Head Coach Kevin O’Connell’s statement read. “Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and to our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.”

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Khyree’s passing,” owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in their joint statement. “Khyree had an extremely bright future ahead of him as a player, and it was clear he was dedicated to being a tremendous person who made a positive difference in people’s lives.”

Khyree Jackson’s Journey to NFL

Jackson began his collegiate career at Alabama. He spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Oregon for his junior season. He was candid about his decision, pointing to Lanning’s presence.

“I like the relationship I have with Coach Lannon,” Jackson told reporters in April 2023. “Before I made my decision to go to Alabama, Georgia was in my top five already. So I feel like we have a good relationship. It’s a pretty seamless transition. The defense is the same.”

Jackson posted career-highs with three interceptions, 34 total tackles (including 25 solo stops) and 2.0 sacks in 2023.