Potential Harrison Smith Successor Emerges Amid Theo Jackson Injury

The Minnesota Vikings took a major knock to the secondary with an injury during joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, August 20, but they may have also discovered a potential answer to their question of depth at the safety position.

Veteran Harrison Smith still has not made an official determination as to whether he will retire or return to the Vikings for what would be his 15th NFL season in 2026. In the meantime, the Vikings have operated with Joshua Metellus and Theo Jackson as the presumptive starters at the safety position.

However, Jackson went down with an injury on Thursday, according to a report from Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

“Vikings S Theo Jackson came down after a deep ball and is walking off slowly with trainers to the medical tent,” Lewis posted. “Had been down for a bit. Safety depth already a concern.”

However, rookie Jacob Thomas took the reins during the joint practice against the Ravens and appeared like a viable alternative if Jackson’s health issue proves serious.

Jacob Thomas Stood Out in Vikings’ Preseason Opener Against Giants

Lewis also took to social media and offered an update on Thomas, the 22-year-old undrafted free agent defensive back out of James Madison.

“Vikings UDFA rookie Jacob Thomas continues to take snaps with the first-team defense even in these Ravens joint practices,” Lewis posted to X. “And he doesn’t look a tick slow.”

Thomas was already getting work with the first-team defense before Jackson went down in Baltimore Thursday.

Jakobe Thomas, a third-round rookie safety out Miami, has missed some time with a back injury, which opened up an opportunity for Jacob Thomas to get some run with the top unit earlier in the week.

That development followed a strong showing for Jacob Thomas against the New York Giants last weekend, during which he logged four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.

Jay Ward Also in Mix to Start at Safety for Vikings This Season

If Smith ultimately does retire, and if Jackson misses time with injury, the two Thomas rookies will face only Jay Ward as competition for the second starting safety spot alongside Metellus.

Ward, a former fourth-round pick out of LSU, is entering his fourth NFL season in 2026. He has appeared in 50 of a possible 51 regular season games for Minnesota, though he has started only five of those. Over the course of his career, Ward has played 311 snaps on defense and 900 snaps on special teams.

“As we sit here and lament … Jamal Adams going down, is 37-year-old Harrison Smith going to come back?” Phil Mackey of “Purple Daily” posited on Thursday. “Maybe the conversation needs to be can … Jay Ward step into this [Brian] Flores defense and be a little bit of a late bloomer? That’s probably the more needle-moving thing here to happen.”