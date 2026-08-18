Vikings Rookie Defender Receiving First-Team Reps After Shining Debut

After a standout preseason debut, one Minnesota Vikings rookie has now started to receive some practice reps with the first-team defense.

UDFA safety Jacob Thomas made his mark in the Vikings preseason game against the New York Giants, nabbing an interception in the fourth quarter. Now, the rookie has found himself getting in some run with the ones according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

“Not a ton to report from Vikings practice today. S Jakobe Thomas (back stiffness) was doing some jogging on the side field. UDFA S Jacob Thomas received some snaps with the 1s,” wrote Lewis on X.

Jacob Thomas is on a Meteoric Rise After Going Undrafted

Not to be confused with third-round selection Jakobe Thomas, Jacob Thomas is a UDFA out of James Madison. And while he faces an uphill battle to make the roster, it’s clear he’s putting himself in a great position to succeed. After the unfortunate injury to Jamal Adams, the Vikings will be looking for ways to boost their safety room. Barring a Harrison Smith comeback, it may take a leap forward from Thomas to bring depth to a now thin room.

While Josh Metellus has a secure hold on one of the starting spots, the other safety job is much more nebulous. Jay Ward, Theo Jackson, and both Thomas players will be vying for playing time, but the final decision seems far from over. The Vikings joint practices and subsequent game against the Baltimore Ravens this week could provide more answers.

Caleb Banks is Still Settling in on the Vikings Defense

Meanwhile, another Vikings rookie is still trying to find his place. First-round draft pick Caleb Banks had a notably rough outing against the Giants, posting team-low 30.4 Pro Football Focus grade on defense. He struggled with his pad level on double teams, and had issues anchoring in the run in a mostly forgettable debut.

The Athletic’s Lewis again noted that Banks has a good foundation set, but still lacks the refinement needed to start for the Vikings this fall.

“His size and agility stand out on tape, but so does his lack of refinement,” wrote Lewis. “Banks began the day against Giants first-round pick Francis Mauigoa, and he struggled to hold the point of attack when double-teamed. Once, he used a swim move to knife into the backfield. But even after the game, Banks admitted he expected to hear about that decision, as it went against what defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme preferred.”

Banks was always going to be a project. After playing in just three games in 2025 due to injury, and then getting hurt again at the NFL Combine, the first-rounder hasn’t played much meaningful football in the past year. Still, he knows he has to improve if he’s going to be ready for September.

“There’s a lot of things I need to work on, if I’m being honest,” Banks said. “But from what I’ve seen already after the play and looking at the JumboTron, [pad level] is one of the things.”