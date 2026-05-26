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Versatile ‘Small-School Standout’ Predicted to Get ‘Real’ Vikings Opportunity

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Jacob Thomas Kevin O'Connell
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Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named safety Jacob Thomas the most exciting undrafted free agent for Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings.

Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings surprised a lot of draft pundits by waiting until the third round to grab a safety. But the team selected Miami safety Jakobe Thomas, who could eventually develop into a starter, late on Day 2.

Then in undrafted free agency, the Vikings also added safety Jacob Thomas. On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport billed Thomas as the most exciting undrafted free agent for Minnesota this offseason.

“A small-school standout at James Madison, being an undrafted free agent shouldn’t shake Thomas—he was also a walk-on in college,” wrote Davenport.

“Thomas has good size. He can play multiple spots in the secondary. And he makes up for what he lacks in elite athleticism with excellent instincts and hard-nosed play.

“He’s unlikely to start as a rookie, but he has a real shot to make the roster.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Versatile ‘Small-School Standout’ Predicted to Get ‘Real’ Vikings Opportunity

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