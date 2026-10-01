Vikings Bring Back Lineman for Second Look Before Dolphins Game

The Minnesota Vikings have made a plethora of roster moves this week before facing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Even still, the Vikings continue to have their eyes on free agent defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter.

At least, that’s how it appears from the outside perspective. According to the NFL transaction wire, Carter visited the Vikings on Thursday. The visit came two days after the defensive lineman was in Minnesota for a tryout.

Carter was an undrafted rookie from Virginia this past offseason. He joined the Los Angeles Chargers following the draft. At the NFL roster deadline in August, the Chargers waived the defensive tackle but then brought him back on their practice squad.

The Chargers, though, released Carter after just two days. He has been a free agent since then.

Vikings Visit With Defensive Lineman Jahmeer Carter

Getty Defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter visited the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

NFL teams don’t typically meet with free agents multiple times in one week. That’s particularly the case for undrafted rookies.

But the Vikings are clearly doing their homework on Carter. The team might view the rookie as potential quality depth player for the defensive line.

Carter spent six seasons in college football, all at the University of Virginia. In 69 games, he posted 164 combined tackles, including 8.5 for loss. Carter also had 2.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery for the Cavaliers.

As a sixth-year senior in 2025, the defensive lineman had 30 combined tackles, including one for loss.

Minnesota Meets With Carter a Second Time

Getty Head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings brought back nose tackle Jahmeer Carter for a visit Thursday.

The Vikings had nine players try out Tuesday, four of which they officially signed to their practice squad Wednesday. If Minnesota really liked Carter, the team probably would just sign the defensive tackle as well.

But a visit back to Minnesota is a sign the Vikings are interested. At the very least, the team appears to be doing their research on Carter to be fully aware of the right situation where he could come in and help the club down the road.

Carter was one of three defensive linemen to try out for the Vikings on Tuesday. The other two were Keshawn Banks and Fatorma Mulbah.

Banks was one of the four tryout players the Vikings added to their practice squad. Minnesota also signed running backs Audric Estime and Devin Neal along with guard Josh Priebe from Tuesday’s tryouts.

The Vikings are set to host the Dolphins in a Super Bowl rematch from more than 50 years ago. Including that Super Bowl, which the Dolphins won 24-7 in January 1974, Miami owns an 8-6 edge in the all-time series.

The Vikings, though, have won each of the past two matchups. Most recently, Minnesota defeated Miami 24-16 in October 2022.

In the Dolphins’ only visit to US Bank Stadium, the Vikings won 41-17 in December 2018. Miami has an all-time record of 3-4 against the Vikings in Minnesota.