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Former Vikings Failed WR Project Lands With Dolphins: Report

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Jalen Reagor
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ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The Minnesota Vikings were the first team to give wide receiver Jalen Reagor a shot to revitalize his career. Reagor will get yet another chance to do that this fall with the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this week Reagor signed a contract to join the Dolphins receiving corps.

Reagor is one of the most disappointing first-round picks of recent memory. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him as No. 21 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The wideout, though, has never eclipsed the 400-yard receiving mark in a single season. In his career, he’s barely over the 1,000-yard threshold.

With the Vikings in 2022, Reagor had eight catches for 104 yards with one touchdown.

Minnesota rolled the dice on him with a pair of Day 3 draft choices in August 2022. The Vikings dealt a 2023 seventh-rounder and 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to Philadelphia for Reagor.

In Miami, he will join a receiving group that will be trying to replace Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this fall.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Former Vikings Failed WR Project Lands With Dolphins: Report

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