Ex-Vikings DT Expected to Get Axed by Bears in Coming Weeks

The Chicago Bears signed a former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle this offseason, though whether he makes it to Week 1 in the Windy City remains a question.

James Lynch joined the Vikings as a fourth-round pick out of Baylor in 2020. He spent his first four years in Minnesota, though missed the entire 2023 campaign due to an injury.

While with the Vikings, Lynch appeared in 37 games and earned three starts. He spent the last two campaigns with the Tennessee Titans, playing in 34 contests and starting once. The reserve DT has tallied 98 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery during his time in the NFL.

Lynch, who stands six-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 295 pounds, will play the upcoming campaign at 27 years old. But despite the fact that he inked a one-year contract worth $1.3 million with the Bears, the defensive lineman may end up playing his snaps in 2026 somewhere other than Chicago.

Ryan Heckman of FanSided predicted on Monday, June 8 that the Bears will ultimately cut Lynch given his standing and skill set among the rest of the players populating the DT room.

“With such a crowded depth chart, Lynch could already have one foot out the door. The six-year veteran defensive tackle is going to have a very difficult battle ahead of him this summer,” Heckman wrote. “A Bears defense that needs more in terms of pressure on quarterbacks, whether it’s from the end or interior, isn’t going to find it in Lynch. He has a total of just 11 quarterback pressures in five seasons.”

Shemar Turner’s Move to Defensive End Could Clear Space for James Lynch in Bears’ Defensive Tackle Room

Chicago has voiced its intention to kick 2025 second-round pick Shemar Turner out to the defensive end position on a permanent basis, which should clear some room in the position group for a player like Lynch.

However, there are a couple other offseason additions in Chicago who might benefit more from Turner’s migration to the outside than Lynch will.

The Bears’ starters at DT come Week 1 are likely to be Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter. Chicago also signed Neville Gallimore in free agency and drafted Jordan van den Berg out of Georgia Tech in Round 6 back in April.

Vikings Welcome in Caleb Banks to Lead Defensive Line as First-Round Rookie