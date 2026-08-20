Vikings Get Strong Take on Jay Ward Amid Harrison Smith Uncertainty

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a major blow with the injury to Jamal Adams. Moreover, with the team not putting any pressure on Harrison Smith to decide whether he’ll play this 2026 NFL season, the Vikings might have to lean on their internal options.

In an Aug. 20 video, Phil Mackey of “Purple Daily” believes that Jay Ward should be a serious candidate to draw into defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ defense to replace that Smith role, at least until the veteran makes a decision.

“I wonder, and I hate to even say this because I’m not comparing current Jay Ward to the prime versions of either one of these two players I’m about to say,” Mackey said.

“But as we sit here and lament 30-year-old, 31-year-old Jamal Adams going down, is 37-year-old Harrison Smith going to come back? Maybe the conversation needs to be: Can a 25- or 26-year-old Jay Ward step into this Flores defense and be a little bit of a late bloomer? That’s probably the more needle-moving thing here to happen.”

Last season, Ward played 249 total snaps for Flores on the Vikings defense, leading to a 70.4 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he recorded 21 solo tackles, five assisted tackles, seven missed tackles, seven stops, three total pressures, and two receptions allowed.

Jay Ward Elevating His Game Ahead of 2026 Vikings Season

Furthermore, Mackey has a reason for highlighting Ward. In the same video, his co-host, Judd Zulgad, pointed to Ward’s growth since last season, which has continued through training camp.

“The guy that I just kept seeing everywhere around the ball was Jay Ward,” Zulgad added. “I think he’s going to be important, man; I think he’s going to be really important. I mean, something clicked. He is now not only important, but he’s playing fast…

“The fact that Flores started to play him a lot late last year, I mean, Flores doesn’t do that unless he’s like, okay, you get it now. It’s sort of like the Vikings defense is its own mafia, and you got to graduate. Jay Ward is now a defensive made man.”

Blake Cashman on Harrison Smith Situation

Last season, Smith showed that he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. He was out on the field for 793 total snaps, leading to a 68.9 defensive grade.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

With the 2026 season nearing, Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman was recently asked about Smith and whether he believes that the veteran will be back.

“I will say Harry’s earned the right to take as much time as he needs and wants,” Cashman told KFAN’s Dan Cole and Brandon Mileski on Aug. 5. “I’m sure there’s different dialogue between him, his agent, and the coaching staff, but the guy’s earned the right, I think, not to be here for the meantime if that’s what he chooses.

“If he does choose to come back, or not, that’s his decision. We do miss him, and we’ve got to fill that void, but that’s what training camp is for, to get those reps in and practice that.”