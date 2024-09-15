Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gets Real When Asked About Garrett Wilson, 49ers

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is confident and has the track record to back it up. Heading into the Vikings’ Week 2 tilt versus the San Francisco 49ers, Jefferson was asked if he would look to Week 1 for insight on how the 49ers might play him.

The 49ers faced the New York Jets, holding Garrett Wilson to 6 receptions for 60 scoreless yards on 11 targets in a win.

Jefferson offered a polite reminder about the NFL’s wide receiver pecking order.

“Respectfully, I’m not Garrett Wilson,” Jefferson told reporters on September 12. . Teams play me totally different. There’s things that I can take from that game for sure. Things that I can take from from last year, how they played us last year.

“Teams play me totally different when I’m on the field versus when I’m not out there on the field, so that’s things to look at. But we feel like they have a pretty consistent tendency of what they play and how they play the No. 1 receiver. So we have a game plan for that and we’ve been in the film room, so we’re excited.”

#FTTB vs. #Skol ! Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson and the Vikings look to keep the ball rolling as they host a tough 49ers team. @DariusJButler breaks down the Vikings creative play designs and Jefferson’s ability to make plays.@DariusJButler | @GregCosell pic.twitter.com/zkcx7JeU1W — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) September 15, 2024

Jefferson is coming off a 4-59-1 line on 6 targets in the Vikings’ Week 1 win over the New York Giants. He missed the 2023 matchup with San Francisco with a hamstring injury.

The Vikings won 22-17 against a mix of man and zone coverages, which they expect again.

“I love man-to-man coverage,” Jefferson said. “That’s something that I feed off of. But I’m also looking for the double team, the safety help over top. And we have players for that, so it’s something that’s not new for us. Something we’ve been dealing with for the past three years since KO [Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell] has been here.

“It’s just something to work on. But we feel like we’re going to get man coverage throughout the game. We just need to win those one-on-one battles.”

Jefferson is a difference-maker. But he will need help to produce and get the win.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings Need Sam Darnold to Stay Hot

The Vikings 2023 matchup against the 49ers featured a QB duel between Kirk Cousins and Brock Purdy. The 2024 iteration will feature Purdy versus Sam Darnold, who replaces the now-Atlanta Falcon, Cousins, under center for the Vikings.

Cousins completed 35-of-45 passes for 378 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in the victory.

Darnold completed 19-of-24 passes for 208 yards with 2 scores and 1 pick versus the Giants.

The 49ers held Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to 61.9% completion (13-of-21) with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in Week 1. Rodgers was sacked once and pressured on 22.7% of his dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

49ers Familiar With Sam Darnold

Darnold does not have Rodgers’ resume to lean on through adversity. He also played for San Francisco in 2023, giving them some insight into the growth under 49ers head Coach Kyle Shanahan and QB coach Brian Griese.

“I think his best football is ahead of him because how he’s handled the last couple years,” O’Connell said on “The Insiders” in March.

“When you turn on the tape of his work in San Francisco, you can tell – Kyle, Brian Griese – the kid’s did a great job in the next phase of his career. Fundamentals, techniques – things you look at to see growth. I’m excited to get going with Sam because I think we can pick up where he left off last year. … I think it’s going to be a really positive situation for Sam.”

Darnold, Jefferson, and the Vikings certainly got off to a good start in Week 1.