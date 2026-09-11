Minnesota Vikings Officially Cutting Ties With Veteran Running Back

Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings are moving on from Jermar Jefferson.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported that Jefferson was one of several players waived on Friday, and the only Viking.

“Interesting NFL Transaction of the Day,” Lions fan Jimmy Liao MD posted on X on September 11. “Vikings waived Jermar Jefferson, in case the Lions are interested in bringing back their former 2021 7th-round pick.”

Per the NFL, the Vikings waived Jefferson “no recall.”

“All waivers are categorized as ‘no recall’ and ‘no withdrawal,’” the NFL’s Operations manual read in August 2025, per Pro Football Network, “which means once a club waives a player, it cannot take the player back or change the player’s status.”

Here is what the current public version of the NFL’s operations guide says:

“When a player contract is terminated, he is either free to negotiate and with a team at any time or subject to waivers. When released, a contract for a player with fewer than four credited seasons is subject to waivers at all times. The waiver system allows teams to place a claim on a player contract before that player becomes a free agent. The team with the highest priority will be awarded the player.”

Moreover, “A contract for a player with four or more credited seasons is not subject to waivers when released from the day after the Super Bowl through the trade deadline. After this date and outside of this period, the contract must be placed on waivers and can be claimed by another team.”

Jefferson was on the Vikings’ injured reserve, which could mean this transaction came with a payout for the sixth-year veteran.

Jermar Jefferson Followed Fine With IR Stint

The Vikings initially signed Jefferson in mid-August. They waived him after the roster cutdown deadline, using an injury designation. He cleared waivers and reverted to the Vikings’ IR.

That means the most recent action should actually be the two sides agreeing to an injury settlement. That would completely remove Jefferson from the Vikings’ roster. It would also allow him to sign with any team he chooses, possibly even the Lions.

Jefferson rushed for 74 yards on 11 carries during the 2026 preseason.

However, he was also fined for a penalty committed during the exhibition slate, putting a sour note to an otherwise encouraging preseason.

Jefferson, 26, was a seventh-round pick, taken 257th overall in the 2021 draft. He has a 21-96-2 line for his career so far. In addition to the Lions and Vikings, Jefferson has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans.

Jefferson has only seen the field during the regular season with the Lions.

Jefferson would be the second former Vikings RB to join an NFC North foe after leaving this offseason if he signs with the Lions.

Former Indianapolis Colts undrafted free agent find Zavier Scott joined the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings still have Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, as well as rookie sixth-round selection Demond Claiborne, the 198th overall pick of the 2026 draft. Still, Jefferson capitalized on his opportunity in Minnesota and will now seek a new NFL home.