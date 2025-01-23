Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Deemed ‘Best Landing Spot’ for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

  • 108 Views
  • 6 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts against the Miami Dolphins.

The Minnesota Vikings have quarterback questions. The Vikings might create even more if they pursued an option like New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers rather than run it back with Sam Darnold or try to roll with J.J. McCarthy or Daniel Jones.

Rodgers’ uncertain future in New York. They have had head coaching and front office regime changes this offseason, leading to speculation about Rodgers.

The Vikings have become a speculative haven for QBs like Rodgers.

“Though Rodgers is under contract for another year, the Jets could save $9.5 million by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation. A split feels likely, although the incoming front office could change the outlook,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on January 22.

“While this scenario is highly unlikely, following Brett Favre‘s Green Bay-to-New-York-to-Minnesota path could be the best possible outcome for Rodgers.”

Knox called the Vikings the “best landing spot” for Rodgers, who has shown flashes of his prime.

Rodgers completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2024.

He played in all 17 games. That is no small feat after he tore his Achilles in Week 1 in 2023

“If the 41-year-old decides to extend his NFL career, it’ll be to ensure that the Jets debacle isn’t his final chapter. He won’t come back to lead another directionless franchise. He’ll want to play for a contender, and there aren’t many that will consider employing him,” Knox wrote.

“The Vikings theoretically could have an opening if they part with both Darnold and Jones while deciding that McCarthy needs another year as an understudy. Minnesota has a strong enough offensive cast to support Rodgers, while the veteran has stated that he’s open to mentoring a young quarterback.”

Aaron Rodgers Not Same QB That Used to Terrorize Vikings

Aaron Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings

GettyAaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks on against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers began his career as a starter going 15-8 against the Vikings while still with the Packers. Since then, however, he is 2-4 against Minnesota. That includes a 23-17 loss during the 2024 regular season.

His stats in 2024 were very similar to his final season with the Packers.

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Packers in 2023. He is in the final year of a three-year, $112.5 million contract.

New York can save up to $9.5 million by trading Rodgers. However, there is no scenario where they can move on from him and save more money than they would incur in dead cap charges this offseason, per Over The Cap.

Over The Cap projects the Vikings to have $57.9 million in cap space this offseason.

Vikings a Fitting But Unlikely Destination for Aaron Rodgers

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reacts against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Is this a likely pairing? No. Should the Vikings want their young signal-caller apprenticing under one of the biggest distractions in football? Probably not,” Knox wrote. “However, barring a massive surprise—like [Matthew] Stafford retiring or the 49ers deciding to dump Brock Purdy—Minnesota might represent Rodgers’ best shot at ending his career with a playoff run.”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky argued that it is far from certain that the Jets will move on from Rodgers after hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be their head coach.

Farve spent the 2008 season with the Jets and his final two seasons with the Vikings.

Joining the Vikings would be a fitting way for Rodgers to end his career. There are many similarities between his and Farve’s careers. Both have won one Super Bowl and saw the Packers draft their predecessor before moving on.

The Vikings figure to choose two players from the pool of Darnold, Jones, and McCarthy before turning to an option like Rodgers.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , ,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings Deemed ‘Best Landing Spot’ for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x