Vikings Deemed ‘Best Landing Spot’ for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

The Minnesota Vikings have quarterback questions. The Vikings might create even more if they pursued an option like New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers rather than run it back with Sam Darnold or try to roll with J.J. McCarthy or Daniel Jones.

Rodgers’ uncertain future in New York. They have had head coaching and front office regime changes this offseason, leading to speculation about Rodgers.

The Vikings have become a speculative haven for QBs like Rodgers.

“Though Rodgers is under contract for another year, the Jets could save $9.5 million by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation. A split feels likely, although the incoming front office could change the outlook,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on January 22.

“While this scenario is highly unlikely, following Brett Favre‘s Green Bay-to-New-York-to-Minnesota path could be the best possible outcome for Rodgers.”

Knox called the Vikings the “best landing spot” for Rodgers, who has shown flashes of his prime.

Rodgers completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2024.

He played in all 17 games. That is no small feat after he tore his Achilles in Week 1 in 2023

“If the 41-year-old decides to extend his NFL career, it’ll be to ensure that the Jets debacle isn’t his final chapter. He won’t come back to lead another directionless franchise. He’ll want to play for a contender, and there aren’t many that will consider employing him,” Knox wrote.

“The Vikings theoretically could have an opening if they part with both Darnold and Jones while deciding that McCarthy needs another year as an understudy. Minnesota has a strong enough offensive cast to support Rodgers, while the veteran has stated that he’s open to mentoring a young quarterback.”

Aaron Rodgers Not Same QB That Used to Terrorize Vikings

Rodgers began his career as a starter going 15-8 against the Vikings while still with the Packers. Since then, however, he is 2-4 against Minnesota. That includes a 23-17 loss during the 2024 regular season.

His stats in 2024 were very similar to his final season with the Packers.

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Packers in 2023. He is in the final year of a three-year, $112.5 million contract.

New York can save up to $9.5 million by trading Rodgers. However, there is no scenario where they can move on from him and save more money than they would incur in dead cap charges this offseason, per Over The Cap.

Over The Cap projects the Vikings to have $57.9 million in cap space this offseason.

Vikings a Fitting But Unlikely Destination for Aaron Rodgers

“Is this a likely pairing? No. Should the Vikings want their young signal-caller apprenticing under one of the biggest distractions in football? Probably not,” Knox wrote. “However, barring a massive surprise—like [Matthew] Stafford retiring or the 49ers deciding to dump Brock Purdy—Minnesota might represent Rodgers’ best shot at ending his career with a playoff run.”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky argued that it is far from certain that the Jets will move on from Rodgers after hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be their head coach.

Farve spent the 2008 season with the Jets and his final two seasons with the Vikings.

Joining the Vikings would be a fitting way for Rodgers to end his career. There are many similarities between his and Farve’s careers. Both have won one Super Bowl and saw the Packers draft their predecessor before moving on.

The Vikings figure to choose two players from the pool of Darnold, Jones, and McCarthy before turning to an option like Rodgers.