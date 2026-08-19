KOC Turns Heads in Response to JJ McCarthy’s QB2 Status Amid Carson Wentz Battle

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear that there is an established hierarchy in the team’s quarterback room heading into its second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens next weekend, but also that circumstances remain fluid and there exists a potential for change.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested earlier this week that Carson Wentz may end up the backup QB in Minnesota come Week 1 given how handily and quickly Kyler Murray won the starting job over JJ McCarthy, as well as how much McCarthy struggled last year and during the preseason opener against New York Giants on Saturday, August 15.

A reporter asked O’Connell about the competition for QB2 during a media session on Wednesday, to which the coach responded definitively that McCarthy is the backup — at least for now.

“He has taken all the [No. 2] reps in practice, and he’s done really well,” O’Connell said. “But I want those guys feeling like they’re competing. The philosophy around making our quarterback room competitive … that’s what we want throughout that quarterback room.”

Carson Wentz Still Has Opportunity to Claim QB2 Job Over JJ McCarthy

O’Connell was clear that McCarthy is currently the QB2. The coach also added that he is “proud as heck” of some of what he has seen from the 23 year old in camp since Murray won the starting job. However, Wentz could still overtake McCarthy for the backup role in the coming weeks.

“We want Carson feeling like he can do the things consistently that he can do … and we want JJ feeling like, ‘I’m one snap away, so I’ve gotta prepare like I’m the starter anyway,'” O’Connell continued. “It’s easy to say those things, but we wanted to have a room that forced it. So we’ll see how these next couple weeks play out, and we’re gonna do what’s best for our team.”

Wentz was better than McCarthy against the Giants, connecting on 9-of-14 passes for a total of 81 yards and a touchdown. McCarthy, on the other hand, went 4-of-7 from under center for 34 yards and surrendered a sack.

JJ McCarthy Could End Up on Trade Block if Vikings Opt for Carson Wentz as QB2

Florio’s argument for Wentz possibly overtaking McCarthy stretches back to the latter’s injury issues, which kept him sidelined for his entire rookie campaign and limited him to just 10 starts in Year 2.

“Wentz performed well after McCarthy was injured in Week 2 of the 2025 season, even though Wentz wasn’t signed until after the Vikings pulled the plug on both Sam Howell and Brett Rypien after the preseason ended,” Florio wrote. “The Vikings could trust him again to be the understudy to the starter.”

Were that to happen, it also begs the question of whether Minnesota would aggressively pursue a trade involving McCarthy and what the market might look like.

“For now, no obvious trade partner exists,” Florio added. “McCarthy’s performance from Saturday won’t make the phone ring off the hook.”