Former Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Makes Big Change After Giants Trade

The Minnesota Vikings brought an end to one of the biggest draft failures in recent memory when they traded former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on McCarthy with the hope he’d become their quarterback of the future, but instead, he turned out to be a complete bust for the team.

Minnesota received a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for McCarthy, but truthfully, just moving on from the embattled quarterback was a win in its own right. McCarthy will now operate as Jameis Winston‘s backup with the Giants, and now that he has landed with a new team, he has decided to make a big change that quickly caught fans’ attention.

J.J. McCarthy Changes Jersey Number With Giants From No. 9 to No. 18

New #Giants QB JJ McCarthy has been assigned No. 18.So, a new team and a new number, with 9 already being worn by Isaiah Likely. https://t.co/rVuGnHHQXV pic.twitter.com/bpOnd0DbOA— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2026

McCarthy’s stint with the Vikings never got off the ground, due in large part to injuries and poor play. As a rookie, McCarthy missed the entire year with a meniscus injury, and even when he returned to action in 2025, he only managed to suit up in 10 games. When he was on the field, it was tough to say Minnesota was a better team, as McCarthy posted some abysmal numbers with the team last season (140/243, 1,632 YDS, 11 TD, 12 INT).

Sometimes, a change of scenery is all a player needs to get going, and the Vikings decided it was time to cut their losses with McCarthy and move on from him. The Giants will work on getting him acclimated to his surroundings and their new offensive scheme, and while he’s a backup now, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn some starts down the line.

One of the big questions surrounding this trade revolved around McCarthy’s jersey number. During his time in Minnesota, McCarthy donned the No. 9, which became the subject of quite a few memes when he revealed he has an alter ego called “Nine.” The problem is that tight end Isaiah Likely wears the No. 9, meaning McCarthy would have to change his number. On Tuesday evening, it was revealed that McCarthy would simply be doubling his old jersey number, going from No. 9 to No. 18.

“New Giants QB JJ McCarthy has been assigned No. 18,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X. “So, a new team and a new number, with 9 already being worn by Isaiah Likely.”

J.J. McCarthy Gets a Fresh Start Across the Board After Vikings Trade

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

McCarthy really needed a fresh start in all aspects of his career, so changing his number is probably a good thing. In order for McCarthy to succeed, he’s obviously going to have to play better on the field, but becoming an internet meme when you are trying to build up your confidence as a quarterback probably isn’t a recipe for success, so maybe this will help him escape the popular “Nine” jokes.

Now that McCarthy is gone, the Vikings are rolling with Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback, with Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer being depth options behind him. Minnesota has raced out to a 3-0 start to the season, and it appears to be in a good position to push its record to 4-0 in Week 4 when it squares off against the lowly Miami Dolphins.