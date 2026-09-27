Giants Receive Unexpected Jameis Winston Injury News Before Week 3

The New York Giants‘ 2026 campaign has been flipped upside down with the news that star quarterback Jaxson Dart will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Losing Dart is a huge blow, but the Giants still have 15 games left on their schedule, which means they are going to have to find an answer at the quarterback position moving forward. For now, that answer is Jameis Winston.

After Dart went down, Winston came in and finished out the team’s Week 2 clash against the Los Angeles Rams, but he did not look good during his time on the field (11/27, 111 YDS, 1 INT). New York believes it will receive a better performance from Winston now that he’s had a full week to practice as the starter, but there is now some concern that he could be dealing with his own injury woes. However, ahead of Week 3, one insider shot down the injury rumors that are surrounding Winston.

Giants Shoot Down Rumors of Potential Arm Injury for Jameis Winston

The excitement surrounding the Giants’ offense entering the year seemed set to be fulfilled based on Dart’s Week 1 performance, as he carved up the Dallas Cowboys defense for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the air. Unfortunately, his season ended in the blink of an eye in Week 2, which has forced Winston into action for the time being.

A former first-round pick himself, Winston has turned himself into a reliable backup option, but his performance against L.A. has rightfully left folks concerned about his ability to perform moving forward. With New York expected to make an addition at the quarterback spot in the wake of Dart’s season-ending injury, it seems like Winston’s play in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans will determine just how much the team invests at this position.

During his time on the field against the Rams, it seemed like some of Winston’s throws were coming up short, leading folks to speculate about whether he was dealing with an unknown arm injury. If he was, that would obviously create some problems for the Giants moving forward, but according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the team isn’t concerned about Winston’s arm heading into this game.

“I did ask, some of those throws (against the Rams) looked like they were dying,” Garafolo said on “NFL GameDay.” “I said, ‘Is there an arm issue there?’ They said, ‘We haven’t seen it all offseason. Didn’t see it in training camp. Didn’t see it in practice this past week.’ They feel like that was just because he wasn’t comfortable. Footwork wasn’t right.”

Jameis Winston Set for Wildly Important Start With the Giants

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Rain-soaked conditions will likely lead the Giants to lean heavily on their rushing attack on Sunday, but Winston is going to be called upon to make big throws throughout the game. That makes his arm strength an even bigger topic of discussion, but the Giants seem to think his concerningly weak passes were a blip on the radar.

If Winston plays well, he could essentially lock himself into the starting job under center for the rest of the year. If he struggles as he did against the Rams, though, the Giants may make a bigger move at the quarterback position to at least add some competition for Winston moving forward. Big decisions have to be made by New York’s front office in the coming days, and Winston’s performance against Tennessee seems set to determine just how aggressive this team will be.