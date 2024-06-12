Vikings, J.J. McCarthy Apart in Contract Talks Spark Fear of Holdout

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has not signed his contract with the team — leaving rumors of a potential holdout circulating on social media.

The hangup?

While McCarthy’s contract is a fixed, fully guaranteed $21.9 million deal for four years based on his draft position as the 10th overall pick, his signing bonus is negotiable.

“There are very few negotiable items with rookie contracts anymore. The two primary negotiating issues, particularly at the top of the draft, are the payment schedule of the signing bonus and whether salary guarantees will have offsets. Another important consideration is the language outlining the voiding of salary guarantees,” former NFL agent and CBS Sports writer Joel Correy wrote on May 4.

In recent years, first-round quarterbacks have garnered their entire signing bonus upfront instead of spread annually across the duration of their rookie deal. That’s likely the sticking point in contract talks between McCarthy’s camp and the Vikings.

“Lump sum payments are starting to become more accepted at the top of the first round. The Jaguars made a big departure from their customary signing bonus payment schedule with 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence,” Correy wrote.

“Generally, quarterbacks have been more successful in getting signing bonus paid in its entirety shortly after signing. In addition to Lawrence in 2021, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, the second and third overall picks, got their $22,924,132 and $22,163,824 signing bonuses paid in a lump sum by the Jets and 49ers, respectively. Receipt of the money was in a similar timeframe as Lawrence.”

To be clear, McCarthy has practiced under the league’s “rookie participation agreement,” which guarantees a rookie to receive the same contract he would receive if healthy.

However, the terms of McCarthy’s contract remain a negotiation.

Vikings Rookies J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner Both Remain Unsigned Entering Summer

McCarthy’s $12.7 million signing bonus remains fluid and is negotiable.

The Vikings have not felt this pressure to offer a large cash payment upfront since they had not selected a first-round rookie quarterback since 2014. McCarthy is also the only quarterback the franchise has ever drafted inside the top 10.

Fellow first-round pick Dallas Turner is also still unsigned entering the summer before training camp.

Both first-rounders are the only rookies to not sign their deals before training camp starts July 27.

The Vikings did just shell out a massive contract to Justin Jefferson, which may create some hesitance to offer up more cash than typically demanded by past first-round picks.

But it is only a matter of time before McCarthy and Turner’s futures in Minnesota are cemented despite little chance of any serious conflict ahead.

J.J. McCarthy’s Prospects to Beat Sam Darnold for Vikings QB1 Spot

Through a month of spring practices, the Vikings are breaking down and rebuilding McCarthy’s mechanics and processing — which is going to take time for the 21-year-old to reach a level of confidence before he plays.

“McCarthy’s velocity is unmistakable. Accuracy, trajectory and consistent mechanics are what he’s focusing on,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on June 11. The best-case scenario is Darnold playing and staying healthy, the Vikings surprising folks offensively and head coach Kevin O’Connell turning the reins over to McCarthy when he feels the time is right.”

Darnold has shined early in training camp, which bodes well for the plan to allow McCarthy to sit behind the veteran quarterback to start the season.

“The early returns with the Vikings have been palpable as Darnold continues to familiarize himself with the new offense. He has made a number of incredible throws down the field that make observers do a double take. He also has done a good job not missing many layups,” Pioneer Press reporter Dane Mizutani wrote on June 11.