Kevin O’Connell Breaks Silence on JJ McCarthy’s Controversial Kyler Murray Comments

“That’s what part of the competition is all about. There’s no hiding anything. It’s gonna be displayed on the field,” O’Connell said, per Emily Leiker of the Star Tribune. “And their teammates, their coaching staff and the guys in this building have to feel conviction about the direction we go, and you do that by your daily habits and just improving.”

JJ McCarthy’s Comments on Kyler Murray Raised Eyebrows, Kevin O’Connell Implies Reaction Overblown

O’Connell intimated that public reaction from fans and media has been overblown based on what McCarthy actually said.

“It’s just like two guys in a classroom,” McCarthy told reporters last week. “[Murray] sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it’s the coach’s responsibility to teach us and coach us.”

“It’s just kind of how it is,” McCarthy continued. “All I’m thinking about is continuing the upward trajectory that I set for myself last season, last quarter of the season, and continuing to be the best version of me every single day.”

McCarthy said the Vikings have communicated to him that the competition with Murray will be completely open and that the team has made no decision yet as to who will start the year under center.

Kyler Murray Needs Starting Opportunity With Vikings to Rebuild His Value

Some analysts have challenged those assertions, noting that Murray had other options and money wasn’t an issue in 2026 due to his payout from Arizona. Thus, if Minnesota didn’t promise him the starting job outright, or at least the inside track to it, the QB may well have taken his two-Pro Bowl resumé elsewhere.

Murray will play the upcoming campaign at 29 years old and is looking to re-establish his value before heading into unrestricted free agency next summer, during which he will certainly look for another payday.

The Cardinals inked Murray to a five-year deal worth $230.5 million in 2022, though he won’t see all of that due to his release in March. By the time this season ends, however, Murray will have earned north of $208 million across an eight-year NFL career.

Spotrac currently projects Murray’s market value at approximately $30.4 million over a new two-year contract beginning in 2027, though he can certainly impact that projection based on his play over the next 17 regular season games and potentially more outings in the playoffs.

McCarthy also told media members last week that there isn’t “any awkwardness” inside the position group, which also houses Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer.

Some analysts and executives have also challenged that notion, with one unnamed general manager telling Jason LaCanfora of SportsBoom that he believes McCarthy wanted out of Minnesota the minute Murray arrived.