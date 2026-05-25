Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Receives Blunt Honesty Amid Hot-Seat Conversation

The Minnesota Vikings are still in the process of polishing off their 2026 offseason acquisitions.

Out of those already made, Minnesota has made some big splashes. In free agency, notable names they acquired Kyler Murray, Jauan Jennings, and James Pierre. They also added names like Caleb Banks, Jake Golday, and Domonique Orange in the 2026 NFL Draft.

They also had some notable departures. WR Jalen Nailor found a pay day in Las Vegas with the Raiders. P Ryan Wright went to New Orleans, Jonathan Allen found home in Cincinnati, and Javon Hargrave went across the border to Green Bay.

Of course, the move that matters most out of all of them is the Kyler Murray acquisition. It’s sounding like there will be a fair competition at TCO Performance Center in Eagan this offseason. This competition could be what decides Kevin O’Connell’s fate in Minnesota long-term.

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Needs QB Position to Pull Through

Nick Villano of FanSided recently ranked all 32 NFL head coaches and their “seat-temperature”. In simpler terms, it’s a ranking of who is most likely to get fired, with 1st being most-likely and 32 being least-likely.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell came in 11th, interestingly one spot in front of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Villano justified the ranking.

“Kevin O’Connell’s future as a head coach hinges on his choice at the quarterback position. Right now, he has JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray fighting for the starting position. The Packers had a chance to have Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, or Daniel Jones last year, all quarterbacks who excelled, and one who won the Super Bowl.

They went with McCarthy, and it led them to missing the playoffs. If O’Connell makes the wrong decision this season and they waste another year of Justin Jefferson’s prime, it could cost KOC his job. ”

At the end of the day, the Vikings brought O’Connell here in 2022 to figure out the QB position. Of course, the preference was that it would be one that they drafted and developed, like a J.J. McCarthy. Fast forward past four seasons, and the Vikings’ QB picture is blurrier than ever.

Adrian Peterson Gets Encouraging Words for Hall of Fame Bid

NFL.com recently published a list of every NFL team’s most-likely next Hall of Fame induction. For the Vikings, it was none other than Adrian Peterson.

“‘All Day’ was a rare running back MVP (for this era) and one of the most explosive runners of his or any other time, holding the single-game rushing record (296 yards) and author of arguably the best single season by a back in 2012. Kevin Williams was a finalist in 2026 and appears to have a strong case, but Peterson is a slam-dunk selection in his first year of eligibility in 2027.”

There is an impressive list of names that Adrian Peterson will battle it out with for a first-ballot enshrinement in the Hall of Fame. Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsi are just a few examples.