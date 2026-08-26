Analyst Believes A Significant Rift Exists Between JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray

Arift in a quarterback room can have massive implications on an NFL roster. Besides pressure from the fanbase and lingering questions from local media at the podium, rifts can cause distractions and a potential locker room mutiny if a starter begins to struggle.

Many believe that a rift might exist in the Vikings locker room between quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray. Based on comments from KFAN1003’s Ben Leber, those concerns are seemingly valid.

“What is the energy like in the locker room? What is the energy like in the quarterback room?” Leber said Monday on KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show (per Bring Me The Sports). “They have to do a vibe check on what the locker room is like and what their relationship is like because, clearly, it’s not a great relationship from a personal standpoint. That’s been known since Day 1. So how does that look now?”

He later added, “Shoot, we were even talking about it with (Vikings GM) Nolan Teasley during the broadcast, that every team is trying to set this winning culture, and if you’ve got two quarterbacks that are beefing and have this unspoken, tense relationship in the quarterback room, that then permeates through the locker room.”

JJ McCarthy’s OTA Comments Could Have Been Significant Foreshadowing

Reporters threw McCarthy a softball at OTAs, asking him about his relationship with the veteran quarterback. He didn’t exactly take it in stride, though. In fact, he completely struck out with their line of questioning.

“It’s just like two guys in a classroom,” McCarthy said. “He sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it’s the coach’s responsibility to teach us and coach us.”

When asked if there was any awkwardness between the two of them, he added, “Awkwardness? It’s just like the same feeling when you’re in high school, and there’s another person on the other side of the room. That’s just kind of how it is. I wouldn’t say there’s any awkwardness.”

That was an opportunity for McCarthy to at least fake being a good, or at least studious, teammate. Murray is a former number one overall pick who has started 87 games and made two Pro Bowls. He was cast out of Arizona after struggling to hold onto the job there. McCarthy could learn some things from him. How hard would it have been to say that?

Yes, Murray is there to take his job. Deep down, McCarthy’s feelings are understandable. He definitely should’ve kept them internal, though. That same dynamic happens across the league every season. Do you know why these conversations are occurring right now? It’s because of the way he handled that line of questioning.

Many Believe McCarthy Could Be On His Way Out Of Minnesota

The JJ McCarthy trade speculation really began as soon as the team put pen to paper with Murray. However, those conversations have really begun heating up since they officially named Murray the starter on August 11. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was the latest to throw gas onto the fire.

“With Max Brosmer also on the roster, McCarthy could be in danger of not being on the roster by Sunday, when the rosters reduce to 53,” Florio wrote. “The Vikings undoubtedly would try to trade him, since the balance of his 2026 pay ($1.075 million) and all of his 2027 compensation ($3.775 million) are fully guaranteed. The Vikings may have to pay a significant chunk of the money in order to facilitate a deal.”

Florio isn’t on an island, either. NFL insider Jason La Canfora also highlighted a few teams that could target the Vikings’ backup (or third-string) quarterback, including a surprise contender in the Eagles.

Trade conversations will surely continue if speculation surrounding their potentially tumultuous relationship gains traction. That isn’t a good situation for anyone involved.