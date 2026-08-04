Insider Makes Telling Comment on Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

As the Minnesota Vikings quarterback competition continues, the evaluations of different NFL insiders and analysts keep rolling in regarding J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray.

Minnesota invested in McCarthy two years ago with a No. 10 draft pick out of Michigan and handed him the offense in 2025 after former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold left in free agency. That didn’t work as McCarthy struggled, and the Vikings signed Murray this offseason with a shot at the starting job.

ESPN’s Ben Solak noted what he has seen unfolding, especially regarding where McCarthy stands. After all, McCarthy had a head start in the competition with familiarity of the offense with one season as the starter and another on the sidelines before that during his meniscus tear recovery.

“McCarthy appears to be trying not to lose the job rather than win it,” Solak observed. “That isn’t as bad of a plan as it sounds. Murray will always be the superior playmaker — his escapability and arm talent objectively clears McCarthy’s — but O’Connell’s offense has always preferred reliable pocket quarterbacks who execute the system.”

“If McCarthy can get the ball to his checkdown faster, he can reduce last season’s 4.2% interception rate (league worst) and 9.4% sack rate (fourth worst),” Solak added.

That said, Solak believes that “Murray will gain ground every day of camp” and that “McCarthy needs to make bigger throws and take bigger chances to hold off Murray.”

J.J. McCarthy Ranking Says A Lot

Bleacher Report ranking McCarthy No. 46 among its top 100 quarterbacks says a lot about where the former Michigan star stands.

McCarthy only ranks nine spots ahead of fellow Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer under the category of backup, developmental at No. 55. Bleacher Report had the following take on McCarthy below.

“The Vikings’ former first-round pick had a rocky 2025. J.J. McCarthy played 10 games last season in his first real NFL starting experience,” Bleacher Report wrote. “He threw for more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11).”

“McCarthy had moments during the season where his arm talent was on display, and he made the right decisions at the line of scrimmage,” Bleacher Report added. “He is inexperienced as a true dropback passer and requires more reps to further his development.”

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz finished ahead of McCarthy in the rankings at No. 39, and Murray was No. 23. Wentz filled in for McCarthy last season because of injury, and the former North Dakota State star outplayed McCarthy at times.

How Kyler Murray Rated

Bleacher Report considers Murray a reliable contributor with that No. 23 ranking, which could bode well for the Vikings if he lands the starting job.

Murray simply needs to get the ball to star wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, plus tight end T.J. Hockenson. In addition, Murray has been adept at making plays with his legs.

“The former first overall pick’s career has been known for early-season flashes but a lack of stability through a full campaign,” Bleacher Report wrote. “Murray played in five games in 2025 and finished with his third-highest career completion percentage.”

“He has a good arm and has shown the ability to layer passes in the middle of the field. If protection breaks down, he can make plays with his mobility/athleticism,” Bleacher Report added. “Murray’s accuracy, decision-making and health are inconsistent. This issue limits his impact as a pocket passer, ultimately holding back the offense at times.”