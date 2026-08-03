Ex-NFL Quarterback Talks Trajectory Of Vikings Competition

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy is taking clearer shape.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and co-host and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms broke that down on Monday, as Murray is beginning to establish himself at training camp. Florio noted that many of the experts in attendance at the Vikings camp “seemed to be unison that Murray had a much better day than McCarthy” on Aug. 1.

“I’m not surprised to hear that,” Simms said. “We talked about that a lot. He’s the veteran guy. He knows how to practice better. He’s got all of that. He understands the tricks of practice.”

“And think I would think the pressure of the situation for Kyler Murray is not … too overbearing,” Simms added. “He’s a guy that’s been around the NFL. He has played in a playoff game.”

Murray, a former No. 1 pick, played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2025 before he joined the Vikings as a free agent this offseason. McCarthy, a 2024 No. 10 pick, hasn’t planned out thus far, and it’s looking like he could be losing ground at training camp.

“He’s not going to bat an eye about this,” Simms said. “And I’m sure he’s extremely excited. I mean, it’s the most talented offense he’s ever been around in the NFL.”

Opportunity Ahead For Kyler Murray

Simms played for four NFL teams between 2003 and 2010, and he served as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots in 2012.

He’s very clear on the impact coaching has on a quarterback in the league, and he sees Murray’s opportunity with the Vikings as massive. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has enjoyed much success developing quarterbacks, which most recently includes Sam Darnold.

Darnold turned around his career with the Vikings in 2024, and he won a Super Bowl the following year with the Seattle Seahawks. Simms sees Murray as eager to follow suit working with O’Connell.

“So that on itself, I would expect it to be on [his] best game,” Simms said of Murray.

Murray played for two different head coaches in Arizona with mixed results. His best season came under former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2021. The Cardinals went 11-6 and lost in the Wild Card round.

Murray completed 69.2% of his passes for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions that year. It came on the heels of another strong season in 2020, when he completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns versus 12 picks.

After Kingsbury, Murray played for former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon from 2023 to 2025. Murray only eclipsed 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns once in his three seasons under Gannon.

Now, Murray plays for a Vikings team that went 9-8 last season with McCarthy starting most of that season.

What Happens If J.J. McCarthy Still Looks Good

If McCarthy still looks good in camp, too, that plays to the Vikings’ favor.

Florio pointed out that the Vikings could be “trying to prop him up so they can trade him.” That’s plausible since there’s often a team or more that will need a quarterback later this year because of injuries.

McCarthy had a winning record as a starter last year, so there are positives to work with. The Vikings could be getting calls if he plays well in the preseason.