J.J. McCarthy Gets Career-Reviving Opportunity After Week 7 Announcement

The Minnesota Vikings last week saw a glimpse of what could have been with J.J. McCarthy, as the former Viking went 11/21 for 243 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception apiece in just one single quarter of play.

Indeed this was after a brutal first drive that was capped with with a Saints interception at the 10.24 minute mark. In just over half a quarter McCarthy threw for all but 19 of his passing yards and a touchdown.

After comments from John Harbaugh that stressed ambiguity over the forthcoming quarterback situation this weekend, the team announced on Wednesday that McCarthy would be the starter in Week 7 as the team take on the back-in-form Houston Texans.

J.J. McCarthy Starting For Giants in Week 7 V.s. Texans

“Source: The Giants plan to start J.J. McCarthy on Sunday vs. Houston.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday.

In comparison to Jameis Winston’s 14/26 for 152 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, it was clear that McCarthy was the better performing of the two.

And whilst the addition of the former National Champion was not done explicitly to replace Winston as the starting QB after starter Jaxson Dart was ruled out for the season last month, it was clear that McCarthy would get a chance to shine at some point.

His opportunity against the Saints came a little earlier than many expected and he took it with two hands and ran with it.

Kevin O’Connell Under Fire After Excellent McCarthy Showing

The incentives are there as well for the Giants to do what the Vikings could not and make the most of the 2024 10th overall pick’s talents. A strong season could position him as a very strong trade candidate in the offseason, or even as a potential challenger to Dart; whose otherwise positive start to his pro career has been derailed by injuries in his first two seasons.

For the Vikings, criticism was afoot for head coach Kevin O’Connell on Sunday after the game, with fans arguing that the supposed quarterback guru had mismanaged McCarthy’s career before selling him on for pennies (2027 fifth round draft pick) on the dollar.

If he continues to string together strong performances, the volume will only increase.