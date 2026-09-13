Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Gets Major News During Packers Game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy suddenly moved much closer to seeing the field in the team’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy began the game inactive as Minnesota’s emergency third quarterback, behind starter Kyler Murray and backup Carson Wentz. But Murray suffered a concussion during the first quarter and was ruled out, leaving Wentz as the only active Vikings quarterback. That means McCarthy can enter if Wentz also becomes unavailable because of injury or disqualification.

It is a dramatic development for McCarthy just days after head coach Kevin O’Connell made Wentz the No. 2 quarterback for Week 1.

Why Is Carson Wentz Playing?

Wentz replaced Murray because he entered Sunday’s game as the Vikings’ active No. 2 quarterback.

O’Connell announced the depth-chart decision on September 9, explaining that Wentz’s experience was a factor. The veteran entered the season with nearly 100 career NFL starts, while the Vikings continued to view McCarthy’s situation as developmental and subject to weekly evaluation.

Minnesota then officially listed McCarthy as inactive against Green Bay with the designation “third QB.”

That designation matters.

Under the NFL’s emergency third-quarterback rule, McCarthy cannot simply replace Wentz because the coaching staff prefers him or because Wentz struggles. Both of Minnesota’s active quarterbacks must be unable to play because of injury or disqualification.

The NFL specifically says an emergency quarterback cannot enter when a coach benches QB1 or QB2 for performance.

With Murray now ruled out, however, only Wentz stands between McCarthy and his first action of the 2026 season.

What Happened to J.J. McCarthy?

McCarthy is not inactive because of a newly reported injury. His Week 1 status is the result of Minnesota’s quarterback hierarchy.

The Vikings selected McCarthy No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, but a knee injury cost him his entire rookie season. He finally took over a significant role in 2025, starting 10 games and going 6-4. McCarthy completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

His grip on the starting job did not carry into 2026.

Minnesota added Murray, who won the starting job, and O’Connell then chose Wentz over McCarthy for the backup role entering Week 1. O’Connell described the QB2 decision as a “week-to-week” situation rather than a permanent demotion.

Sunday’s circumstances show why the No. 3 designation still matters.

McCarthy was not part of Minnesota’s normal active game-day roster, but the emergency-quarterback rule allows a designated third QB to dress without occupying one of the usual active spots. Once the first two quarterbacks are unavailable, that player becomes eligible to enter.

What Happened to Kyler Murray?

Murray’s Vikings debut ended during the first quarter after he took a hit to the head while scrambling against Green Bay.

Murray began to slide when Packers defensive back Javon Bullard hit him high. Bullard was penalized on the play, and Murray remained down before eventually leaving the field and going to the locker room for evaluation. Wentz replaced him.

The Vikings subsequently ruled Murray out with a concussion.

Murray’s exit turned what began as another disappointing development for McCarthy — opening the season third on Minnesota’s depth chart — into a situation where he needs to be ready immediately.

If Wentz remains healthy, McCarthy cannot play simply because Minnesota wants to give him a series. But if Wentz is injured, is being evaluated for an injury or is disqualified, the NFL rules would permit McCarthy to enter.

For a quarterback who started 10 games for Minnesota a year ago, QB3 is suddenly one snap away from becoming QB1 for the rest of the afternoon.