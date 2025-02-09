Hi, Subscriber

Vikings’ Big Announcement on J.J. McCarthy Seals Sam Darnold’s Fate

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

When it comes to J.J. McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings need worry no more.

Recovering from meniscus surgery last August, McCarthy’s health has been a crux of consideration for the Vikings’ future at quarterback.

Kevin O’Connell has maintained he does not want to rush the 2024 10th overall pick into playing even before his injury,  hence the decision to sign Sam Darnold to a one-year deal a year ago.

Darnold exceeded expectations and forced at least a conversation about an extension in Minnesota. If McCarthy’s recovery did not go according to plan, keeping Darnold would make sense.

However, NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport put McCarthy’s health concerns to rest.

“McCarthy, who had a full repair of his torn meniscus in August and an additional procedure in November, is expected to begin football drills in the next few weeks and should be ready to roll by OTAs in May,” they reported on February 9.

While the Vikings have internally monitored McCarthy’s recovery daily, this is the first report leaked to the official media arm of the NFL.

McCarthy still has much to prove before he takes over as the Vikings’ starting quarterback, but he is poised to compete for the job — which dampens Darnold’s chances of returning.

Sam Darnold’s Chances of Return to Vikings Nixed

Let’s get this out of the way: if Darnold agreed to sign on for another one-year, $10 million deal, the Vikings would pounce at the opportunity.

However, Darnold maximized his earning potential by becoming the first quarterback to ever win 14 games with a new team. He threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl mention and the first playoff berth of his career.

Darnold raised his floor as a quarterback immensely this season, but his ceiling seems capped as a seventh-year veteran. O’Connell coached him up, but he ultimately floundered in the biggest moments of the season.

Now is his time to cash in.

Darnold is expected to garner a contract somewhere between $30 million to $40 million a season as the No. 1 free-agent quarterback available alongside a weak quarterback draft class.

There will be a team willing to break the bank for him, much like what the Atlanta Falcons did with Kirk Cousins last year. The Vikings will also be unwilling to match that offer with the idea in mind that Darnold would merely be competing for the starting job.

Darnold’s career cratered to the point he was a backup for the San Francisco 49ers for the 2023 season. He deserves to be a starting quarterback; not in long-term competition to be one in Minnesota — a message O’Connell delivered during Super Bowl Week.

“I believe Sam has kind of played himself into being kind of the marquee free agent quarterback available,” O’Connell told CBS Sports on February 7. “I do believe that his teammates and coaches and our front office and myself, we would love to have Sam back in Minnesota. But at the same time we do feel very confident in J.J. McCarthy. He’s healthy. We drafted him 10th overall for a reason in what was, in my opinion, a historically good quarterback draft last year.”

Vikings Still Need Someone to Play the Sam Darnold Role

As the Vikings wait to see if McCarthy is fully prepared to be the starting quarterback, they’ll need to sign a veteran insurance policy to fill the role Darnold signed up for last March.

Daniel Jones is the most likely candidate after his trial run with the team to finish the 2024 season. After his release from the New York Giants in November, Jones signed with the Vikings and spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, learning the offense he may potentially run in 2025.

If Jones re-signs, he and McCarthy will compete for the starting job this summer.

Trevor Squire is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. Trevor studied journalism at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, making stops at the Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. You can reach him at trevor.squire@heavy.com and follow him on Twitter @trevordsquire. More about Trevor Squire

Read More
,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings’ Big Announcement on J.J. McCarthy Seals Sam Darnold’s Fate

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x