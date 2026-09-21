Vikings Have Chance to Trade JJ McCarthy After Gruesome Injury in NFC East

The Minnesota Vikings have already proven through two weeks that they do not need JJ McCarthy to win games, and with Kyler Murray probably on his way back to the starting lineup in Week 3, it is now time for the team to consider moving its former No. 10 pick.

More than one franchise could use McCarthy heading into Week 3, though the most desperate situation might involve the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his elbow in gruesome fashion on Sunday, September 20 in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys that dropped his team to 0-2 on the season.

Daniels dislocated the same elbow in 2025 and missed three games.

“Ruled OUT now. Scary looking injury. Re-injury is never good,” former NFL team doctor David Chao wrote on X Sunday. “But season not over. Can return more quickly than people think with a brace.”

However, Chao also mentioned that the Commanders might consider surgery to render Daniels less prone to a third elbow injury. And that could potentially result in an even longer absence.

“Jayden Daniels, left elbow dislocated again. Will be ruled out today. Will likely miss time,” Chao said in a social media video. “Commanders could consider surgery so the ligament does not dislocate so easily.”

Commanders Have Solid Backup QB in Marcus Mariota, but JJ McCarthy Can Offer Hope for Higher Ceiling

Marcus Mariota stepped into the QB1 role and played efficiently enough, completing 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards and one TD. He did not turn the football over.

Mariota has been the backup in Washington since 2024. He has appeared in 14 games, including eight starts in 2025. Mariota is 2-6 as the Commanders’ starter with 2,059 yards, 14 TDs and seven INTs.

Washington knows it has a reasonable option in Mariota to start a handful of games in Daniels’ stead, but the franchise is also aware that their playoff hopes are slim to none without Daniels under center.

A hypothetical move for McCarthy would be layered, with the incentives including a young, motivated player with a potentially higher ceiling than Mariota, a future backup/alternative to Daniels if his injury issues continue and a superior QB2 option behind Mariota as opposed to seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis.

Vikings Are Undefeated, Leading NFC North Division With Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz at QB

There are perhaps more teams in immediate need of a starting quarterback than the Commanders, namely the Atlanta Falcons, who played Cooper Rush and Jack Strand on Sunday during a 34-3 home defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers.

The larger point is that injuries around the NFL to prominent quarterbacks are beginning to create a market in which the Vikings may be able to move McCarthy for a decent draft pick.

McCarthy lost his starting job to Murray in August before the team’s first preseason game. He then fell to QB3 behind Carson Wentz just ahead of the season-opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Minnesota is now 2-0 with wins over the Packers and Chicago Bears, both NFC North Division opponents, and has not yet played McCarthy on a single snap.