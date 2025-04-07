Vikings Advised to Add Former Super Bowl MVP as Mentor to J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings probably don’t need a veteran QB to start the majority of their regular season games in 2025, but they may very well need a signal-caller capable of stepping into the lineup in a big spot.

Second-year QB J.J. McCarthy is in line to win the starting job in Minnesota, though he will have to prove himself in training camp after an injury robbed him of his entire rookie campaign. The Vikings remain in the market for a viable backup after Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones departed in free agency, and a veteran with meaningful experience appears to align with the team’s needs more than a flier on Day 3 of the upcoming NFL draft — or the like.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Saturday, April 5, dubbed Joe Flacco as the free agent best equipped to provide McCarthy with guidance and offer the Vikings a viable backup option if necessary during the 2025 campaign.