Vikings Linked to $195 Million Award-Winning QB in Free Agency

Even if J.J. McCarthy is the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback in 2025, they could need more experienced depth behind him than what they currently have in Brett Rypien. That is where Ryan Tannehill could save the day for the Vikings.

A former wide receiver who converted to quarterback halfway during his college tenure, Tannehill was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Tannehill, who turns 37 in July, is one of the younger remaining options for the Vikings.

“A veteran QB is certainly on the Vikings’ radar, and I fully expect them to add one this offseason. They want an option in case McCarthy gets injured again or if he looks like he’s not quite ready to take the job over,” Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling wrote in response to a fan in the “Access Vikings” newsletter on March 15.

“The list of veteran options is starting to shrink, but here would be two other names I’d keep an eye on that haven’t come up much yet: Joe Flacco and Ryan Tannehill.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on March 15 that Flacco was “in play” for the Vikings.

Tannehill was a popular speculative option for the Vikings in 2024 before they signed Sam Darnold in free agency. The 2019 AP Comeback Player of the Year – and the PFWA Most Improved Player – in 2019, Tannehill was out of work in 2024.

He completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,616 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 10 games (eight starts) for the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

Ryan Tannehill’s History Makes Him a Questionable Option for Vikings

Tannehill made headlines with the Titans, saying in 2022 that it was, “not my job to mentor” former teammate Malik Willis. The Titans traded Willis to the Green Bay Packers in 2024. Tannehill clarified in 2023 that he only meant his focus was on winning games as the starter.

The veteran was benched for 2023 third-round pick Will Levis after downplaying the Titans drafting the rookie.

However, Goessling notes one detail that could make a third time the charm for Tannehill.

“Tannehill didn’t play last year, after trying to find a team that would give him a decent starting opportunity,” Goessling wrote. “He is still only 36 and would figure to work well with J.J. McCarthy, who’s represented by the same agent as Tannehill. That connection could lead to an opportunity for him in Minnesota.”

Vikings Could Land Ryan Tannehill at Bargain Price

Tannehill was allowed to walk in free agency after his four-year, $118 million contract with the Titans expired. With $195 million in career earnings, he could prioritize that opportunity to compete for a starting job over money.

McCarthy has said that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn meniscus. He also said that he can only ask for an opportunity to start.

After the Vikings traded up to select him, it is likely his job to lose in 2025.

However, Tannehill would at least give the Vikings a fallback option for McCarthy. The only football they have seen McCarthy play in their system was in the preseason opener. The rookie is far from proven.