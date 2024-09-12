Vikings’ $76 Million Star Turns Heads With Comment on Giants’ Daniel Jones

The Minnesota Vikings tormented quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 1 to the point that they started to feel sorry for the New York Giants quarterback.

Appearing on KFAN’s “Power Trip Morning Show” following the Vikings’ 28-6 victory over the Giants, Vikings outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard said that his teammates started to feel sorry for Jones due to the relentless pressure and disruption the defense brought.

“We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we’re still just completely taking away everything he wants to do,” Greenard said. “Hey, it’s good to be on the other side of it, and it’s our job to not be on that side.”

Greenard, who logged 5 pressures and a sack on Sunday, was part of a rabid Vikings pass rush that posted the league’s highest pressure rate (38.8%) in Week 1. Jones was 22-of-42 for 186 yards with 2 interceptions, posting a 44.3 passer rating in his season debut.

The Giants were held to two field goals and went 0-for-3 in the red zone; the other trip was foiled by a Harrison Smith interception in the end zone. Andrew Van Ginkel also intercepted a pass from Jones on the 10-yard line and returned it for a touchdown to put the finishing touches on a dominant performance.

The Jones-led offense tallied just 240 yards of offense.

“It was good obviously because we got the dub,” Greenard added. “But everybody knows on the defensive side of the ball that they shouldn’t have had any points.”

Vikings Exact Revenge on Giants, Daniel Jones

The Vikings’ defensive dominance likely came as a shocker to Giants fans who last recalled Jones throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 yards rushing in the NFC Wild Card round in 2023.

That game sealed Jones a lucrative four-year, $160 million contract that looks more like a head-scratcher by the day. Jones has thrown eight interceptions and just two touchdowns in seven starts since he signed his new deal.

While Sunday’s win doesn’t match the sting of a playoff loss, it is an encouraging sign for the Vikings defense entering its first true year under Flores.

Last season, Flores made do with the personnel he inherited; but this year’s team defense is made of players of his choice.

Nine different defenders made their debuts in purple and gold on Sunday, including a brand new outside linebacker core comprised of first-round rookie Dallas Turner, Van Ginkel and Greenard.

The additions to the defense paid dividends.

The Vikings lead the league in sacks (5) and pressures (19) despite a modest 24.5% blitz rate, ranked 13th in the league, by defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Vikings Defense Faces Toughest Test of the Season vs. 49ers

While the Vikings looked in complete control in Week 1, this Sunday’s home opener against the San Francisco 49ers will be their toughest test of the season.

Christian McCaffrey was ruled out for the game, but backup Jordan Mason proved reliable on the ground, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in the 49ers’ 32-19 win over the New York Jets in Week 1.

San Francisco tallied 401 yards of total offense in that game, picking up where they left off after posting the second-most yards of offense last season.

The 49ers are ranked the No. 1 team in Pro Football Focus’ power rankings entering Week 2.