Vikings Set Stage to Trade for 3-Time Pro Bowler Amid Aaron Jones’ Injury

The Minnesota Vikings just won their sixth contest in a row, but the offense remains a serious problem — particularly the run game — which renders the team a prime candidate to make a blockbuster trade for a running back.

Somewhat ironically, Minnesota got one piece of good news and potentially very bad news on Sunday, October 25, which have set the stage for blockbuster trade involving Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor.

First, the Vikings beat the Colts 16-10 at U.S. Bank Stadium, sending Minnesota to 6-0 and dropping Indianapolis to 2-5.

With just Weeks 8 and 9 remaining before the NFL’s November 10 trade deadline, the Vikings have further cemented their position as buyers, while they drove the Colts to the brink of selling to a meaningful degree. Indy also fired their longtime GM Chris Ballard last week, which argues for a mid-season reset when coupled with the losing.

Aaron Jones Sr. Injured Against Colts, Further Incentivizing Vikings to Make Jonathan Taylor Trade Offer

While the win to remain undefeated was the good news for Minnesota, the bad news involved a knee injury to Aaron Jones Sr. in the fourth quarter.

Jones was already playing through a sprained MCL in his left knee before a Colts defender put a hurt on the same joint following a 17-yard gain on a speed option play. The running back left the field and headed to the blue medical tent. And while Jones remained on the sideline for the rest of the game, he never played another snap.

Jordan Mason returned for Minnesota after a four-game absence due to a fractured thumb, but he was just OK against Indy, producing 68 yards on 15 carries.

Jones, 32, was serving as the bell cow RB during Mason’s absence. However, that had Minnesota’s offense living on the edge of a knife, one injury away from the run game tumbling to hapless, which is not something the Vikings can afford with QB Kyler Murray still playing poorly.

Vikings Offense Not Super Bowl-Caliber, Despite Undefeated Start

Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed during the postgame that Jones sustained an injury to the same left knee he had already hurt earlier in the year, though O’Connell did not reveal the extent of the issue.

“There were nine explosives on offense, but we left a lot out there,” O’Connell added. “I think our guys are confident that we’re not that far off.”

Regardless of how serious Jones’ injury is, that it exists at all and that it got worse Sunday argues strongly for the Vikings to pursue a RB ahead of the deadline. Both Jones and Mason are only under contract through 2026, and Minnesota is a Super Bowl contender right now as one of just two teams undefeated teams in the league (Kansas City Chiefs).

But it’s difficult to envision the Vikings getting all the way through the postseason with an offense that ranked 27th in yards per game heading into Week 7 (283) and put up even fewer than that (275) against a poor Colts defense at home and coming off a bye week.

Taylor added another 18 carries for 95 yards and a TD against a stout Vikings defense Sunday and has consistently performed as a top-five running back this season. After seven games, he has tallied 587 rushing yards and eight TDs along with 17 catches for 178 yards.

Not only can Taylor fill in for Jones if he’s seriously hurt, Taylor can step into the RB1 role and provide a solution for Minnesota at an important position through the remainder of his $44 million extension, which runs through 2028.