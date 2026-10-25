Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Doesn’t Mince Words After Offense Struggles Again

The Minnesota Vikings keep scratching out wins on the back of excellent and timely defensive play, while quarterback Kyler Murray and the offense continue to struggle.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke about missed connections in the pass game, inefficient rushes in the run game and unnecessary penalties. However, he also said there is belief on that side of the football that the unit isn’t “that far off.”

“There were nine explosives on offense, but we left a lot out there,” O’Connell said. “I think our guys are confident that we’re not that far off. And the far off changes a little bit as you go.”

“I think we were off the finger tips to Jauan [Jennings] on one play. You know, obviously late there. Some penalties. Just some inefficient runs that, you know, were not far off,” O’Connell continued. “We got ourselves into some [third-and-long situations].”

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Fell Flat Against Colts Coming Off Bye Week

After playing the best game of his season against the Saints in New Orleans in Week 5, Murray completed just 14-of-24 pass attempts for 150 yards and one TD. He also rushed the football five times for 39 yards and took three sacks on the afternoon.

That the Vikings were only able to muster 16 points at home against a bad Colts defense coming off a bye week, and that Murray produced such a poor output on inefficient play, argues against O’Connell’s assertion that the offense is getting closer.

Minnesota is averaging just shy of 21 points per game through its undefeated 6-0 start. The Vikings entered the contest against the Colts on Sunday, October 25 ranked 22nd in the NFL in points per game at 21.8, and that average dropped close to a full point after Minnesota bested Indianapolis by a score of 16-10.

Aaron Jones Sr. Suffered Knee Injury Against Colts That Could Prove Problematic for Vikings’ Offense

Things could get worse for the offense moving forward depending on the health of running back Aaron Jones Sr. following a knee injury he suffered during the fourth quarter against the Colts.

“Aaron Jones, who has been playing with a sprained left MCL, went straight to the blue tent after getting hit on that 17-yard run,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported on social media.

Jones was visibly frustrated on the sideline, slamming his hand onto the bench during the portion of his exam that was visible to television cameras. He ended up remaining on the sideline with his helmet on, though in a knee brace. Jones never came back into the game following the hit.

Minnesota relied heavily on Jones across a four-game run (Weeks 2-5), during which running back Jordan Mason was on IR with a thumb fracture. Through five games, Jones produced 410 rushing yards and two TDs on 97 carries. He had also tallied 12 receptions for 72 yards through the air.

Jones added another 26 rushing yards on eight carries and one more catch to his totals against the Colts on Sunday.