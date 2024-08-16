Insider Names $7 Million Pro Bowler Vikings’ ‘Biggest X Factor’

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a blow with rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending meniscus surgery.

However, they were already planning for him to be QB2 behind 2024 free agent signing Sam Darnold. Darnold steps in with a losing record as a starter in his career and the faith of Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell that his best football is ahead of him.

Darnold also has one of the more talented skill groups at his disposal, including running back.

The Vikings signed former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones to help turn around their ground attack and ESPN’s Kevin Seifert believes Jones is the Vikings’ “biggest x factor.”

“The Vikings signed Jones for two reasons,” Seifert wrote on August 15. “They wanted to elevate a rushing attack that has compiled the NFL’s fifth fewest yards since coach Kevin O’Connell was hired to start the 2022 season. They also hoped Jones could take pressure off whomever the team chooses to replace quarterback Kirk Cousins.”

Vikings runners accounted for the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL in 2023.

Jones, who co-led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in 2020. He agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Vikings in free agency.

Aaron Jones Adds Versatility to Vikings’ Backfield

The team parted ways with former starter Alexander Mattison who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, replacing the departed Josh Jacobs who displaced Jones in Green Bay. Mattison rushed for 700 yards on 180 carries – a 3.9-yards-per-carry clip – and zero touchdowns.

Ty Chandler is back in his role as the top backup after posting 461 yards and three scores on his 102 carries.

Mattison caught a career-high three touchdowns in 2023. But the group was lacking.

“Vikings running backs have produced 939 receiving yards in the past two seasons, seventh worst in the NFL,” Seifert wrote. “Since entering the NFL in 2017, Jones has the ninth-most receptions by a running back in the league (272).”

Chandler (17 games) and Mattison (16 games) had 51 receptions for 351 yards combined during the 2023 campaign.

Jones had 30 receptions for 233 yards in 11 games while playing with a first-year starting QB.

Sam Darnold Key to Vikings’ Season

Jones along with Vikings receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison – whom O’Connell said avoided serious injury with his ankle – and injured tight end T.J. Hockenson have all operated as the top option in an NFL offense at one point in their respective careers.

Addison got a brief taste of it when Jefferson missed seven weeks with a hamstring injury. Jefferson missed most of another contest after exiting and being hospitalized with a chest injury.

The Vikings’ talent at the skill positions will not matter if Darnold cannot operate at a high level.

McCarthy was supposed to develop as Darnold’s backup. He figured to offer a higher floor and a legitimate potential replacement if things went awry than Mullens or Hall. Journeyman Nick Mullens and 2020 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall are behind Darnold now.

They combined for a 1-4 record in their four starts in place of Cousins in 2023. Mid-season trade acquisition Josh Dobbs replaced an injured Hall in the first quarter of the lone victory.

The Vikings went 1-6 to end the 2023 slate, missing the playoffs for the third time in four years.