Aaron Jones Sends Strong Message After Vikings Trade With NFC Rival

The Minnesota Vikings are following through on head coach Kevin O’Connell’s vision for the running game. After re-signing Aaron Jones, the Vikings acquired Jordan Mason in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jones set career highs with 1,138 yards on 255 carries in 2025, and he re-signed on a two-year, $20 million contract this offseason.

Jones embraced the deal, sharing several triumphant emojis in Schefter’s replies on Instagram.

Minnesota was not done, agreeing to a new contract with the former undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech.

“Trade: 49ers are trading Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings. Viking are signing Mason to a 2-year deal with over $7 million fully guaranteed at signing with a maximum value of $12m. Negotiated by Jason & Michael Katz,” Schefter reported on X on March 15.

Vikings get:

Jordan Mason

2025 sixth-round pick (No. 187 overall)

49ers get:

2025 fifth-round pick (No. 160 overall)

2026 sixth-round pick

The Vikings’ trade puts Jones back in a familiar situation. Jones worked in a tandem station most seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings Deliver on Kevin O’Connell’s Vision for Aaron Jones With Jordan Mason Trade

Several signs indicated the Vikings wanted to re-sign Jones this offseason before the trade for Mason came together. The Vikings and Jones agreed to push back the veteran’s void date on his contract, allowing more time to negotiate the pact he signed.

O’Connell’s comments were the most telling, though, both on Jones’ return and the potential for a move such as this.

“We loved having Aaron Jones,” O’Connell said on “Fantasy Sports Radio” in February. “For the better part of his career, he had kind of been a part of backfield committees. And for the most part, it was Aaron Jones was the featured back. Played 17 games. He was able to be durable. Over 1500 yards all-purpose for us. Catching the ball out of the backfield, running it at an elite level. So, I would love to have Aaron back.

“Then I think we just continue to grow in that room, whether it’s infusing a young player in the draft or, maybe, another player in free agency alongside Aaron Jones. Hopefully, I think we’ll continue to grow, and our run game will continue to grow in being a complete offense, which is very important.”

The Vikings ranked 19th in rushing yards and 29th in rushing touchdowns in 2024.

Vikings Buck Trend With Jordan Mason Deal

The Vikings have 2022 fifth-round pick Ty Chandler under contract for 2025. But they brought in Jones with Chandler already on the roster during the 2024 offseason. They also reacquired Cam Akers from the Houston Texans in a trade before the 2024 deadline.

Mason is just over one month older than Akers. He is bigger and does not have Akers’ history of ACL and other injury issues.

The Vikings also break current NFL trends with the trade.

“Obviously Mason is going to be getting top of the market RB2 money, but this also tends to be a role where teams often utilize younger players still playing under cheap rookie contracts,” data analyst Anthony Reinhard posted on X on March 15 in reaction to the trade. “Only 11 RB2s in Week 1 of 2024 were playing on a vet deal. 10 in Week 1 of 2023.”