Vikings QB Daniel Jones Projected to Replace Super Bowl Champion

The Minnesota Vikings have not divulged much about their plans at quarterback beyond having veterans Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones and rookie J.J. McCarthy in-house to evaluate. While two of them could return, it is all but certain that all three will not.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin believes the Los Angeles Rams could be a landing spot for Jones, the most recent addition with the least invested in him by the Vikings.

He would back up two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.

“Matthew Stafford is the unquestioned starter if he returns, but he’s soon to be 37,” Benjamin wrote on January 28. “It’s time Sean McVay gets a younger arm to develop, and he’s embraced reclamation projects before (i.e. Baker Mayfield).”

“The Duke product does possess top-tier physical traits and did help New York reach the postseason in 2022. But to revitalize his career, Jones may need to spend more time developing as a backup like Darnold did with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on January 22.

“Jones could stay in Minnesota and continue learning under [Kevin] O’Connell. However, O’Connell learned under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Going straight to the source could be even better for Jones.”

Darnold is expected to command a high salary after his Pro Bowl season.

However, his rough finish to the season and playoffs could cap his price point at a range the Vikings can accept. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick of the 2024 draft, is under contract for three more seasons.

Jones’ outlook is the least certain among the Vikings group. He could be left to wait for a resolution with Darnold, opening the door for another team to swoop in.

Daniel Jones Could Be Vikings’ Plan C

Jones, 27, was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 draft by the Giants. They cut him in November in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract – he has earned $108.2 million in his career, per Over The Cap – and Jones signed with the Vikings after clearing waivers.

After initially joining the Vikings’ practice squad, Jones signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract to join the active roster in January.

The transaction means he could factor into the compensatory pick formula for the Vikings.

Jones joined the team late in the process, citing O’Connell’s presence at the helm as a reason he wanted to be part of the organization. He also said was not trying to disrupt what they had already built.

McCarthy’s health could be the biggest driving factor in any decision for the Vikings this offseason.

If he is healthy, the Vikings may roll with him as QB1 and search for another, potentially cheaper option as QB2. While Jones was cheap this season, Over The Cap projects his valuation at more than $13 million annually.

The Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million pact during the 2024 offseason.

Rams’ QB Situation Remains Unsettled

The Rams got confirmation that Stafford would return for the 2025 season from the QB himself, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. But Rams GM Les Snead did not give any assurances that Stafford would be LA’s QB next season.

He also left the door open for a rival team to inquire about a trade for the former Detroit Lions passer and No. 1 overall pick (2009).

The Rams went through the 2024 season with Jimmy Garoppolo as Stafford’s backup.

But Garoppolo, a two-time champion with the New England Patriots, is 33 and a free agent. The Rams have 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett as their only other QB under contract.

“With Jimmy Garoppolo set to be a free agent, Los Angeles could use a veteran backup,” Knox wrote. “Jones could fill that role while learning under one of the brightest offensive minds in football.”