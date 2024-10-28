Vikings’ $13 Million Star Called Out for ‘Thoughtless’ Actions Again

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is facing scrutiny again for a cryptic social media post he made following a Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Addison posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “Free 3” following the 30-20 loss on October 24 amid a slow start to the season. He caught 2-of-3 targets for 22 yards — all season lows for the second-year receiver.

Addison’s name has since been picked up by the tempest of trade rumors approaching the NFL deadline next week, leading to Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller calling out Addison’s judgment — the latest in questionable decisions by the first-round receiver.

“I think we all know that if you post something like that right after your team loses and you don’t get very many targets how that’s going to be interpreted,” Coller said on October 27. “You have to have some awareness that the world is going to read into your social media posts and analyze them and try to figure out what you’re talking about.

“To make noise right after that, on a team that is 5-2, was thoughtless at best. Even if you didn’t mean what it looks like you meant that wasn’t really having an awareness to a thought to how it would be interpreted.”

Addison eventually deleted the post after it sparked a fanfare on social media. However, the damage is done. Addison has fallen into the “disgruntled” WR trade target trope from a national perspective.

It’s not the first time Addison’s behavior has been called into question.

He was arrested on suspicion of a DUI just five days after teammate Khyree Jackson died in a car accident with a suspected-drunk driver.

Addison must face a charge for the July arrest in December, which could lead to future suspension.

The Red Flags Before Addison’s Rookie Year

The red flags were there before Addison’s first training camp.

Addison was pulled over for driving 140 mph on a Minnesota interstate in July 2022. He told authorities his dog had an emergency at home, leading to citations for speeding, reckless driving.

Addison’s best course of action to make things right was to put forth an impressive rookie season and make fans forget about the incident. He did so, tallying 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

However, a year later he found himself in even deeper waters, falling asleep in his car on a Los Angeles freeway and later registering a blood alcohol reading of .08% while Minnesota mourned the loss of Jackson.

At 22 years old, Addison is still young. But the idea that Justin Jefferson, who has rarely acted out, could teach him to be professional is a forgone conclusion — it is ultimately on Addison to change.

He is in the second year of his four-year, $13.7 million rookie deal that, including his fifth-year option, would keep him under contract through 2027.

Addison’s post isn’t going to write off his future with the Vikings, but it’s a reminder of his lack of awareness that continues to create concern in Minnesota.

Vikings Unlikely to Part Ways With Addison

Let’s put the trade rumors to rest: the Vikings are not trading Addison at this moment.

His talent has kept him in the Vikings’ good graces. He would be a WR1 in many other situations, and his rookie contract makes him an incredible value at the position.

However, Addison is pushing his favor with the team.

Before Addison’s DUI charge, O’Connell joked about the receiver “driving a little fast one time.”

This summer, O’Connell admitted he was “disappointed” in Addison following his DUI arrest but leaned constructive feedback versus punishment for Addison.

If another incident occurs, it’d be difficult for the Vikings to continue to defend Addison.