Vikings’ Standout Playmaker to Return Against Packers: Report

The Minnesota Vikings just got a little healthier ahead of this weekend’s NFC North Division showdown with the rival Green Bay Packers.

Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported on Thursday, September 26, that wide receiver Jordan Addison will be back in the lineup this Sunday at Lambeau Field after missing the past two weeks with an ankle injury.

“Jordan Addison said he’s ‘ready to go’ and will play Sunday in Green Bay,” Krammer posted to X. “He said he suffered a ‘similar’ sprain on [September] 8 to the high ankle sprain he suffered in Cleveland in August.”

Krammer subsequently published more of Addison’s direct comments in a later post.

“I’m feeling good to jump back in,” Addison said. “We hot right now. [Quarterback] Sam [Darnold] looking good. The O-line is playing good. We got a good run game going. I feel like having me out there is just going to take it up a notch.”

Addison recorded 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 TDs during his rookie campaign in 2023. However, he tallied just 3 catches for 35 yards in Week 1 before exiting that game against the New York Giants due to the ankle issue that has kept him sidelined since.

