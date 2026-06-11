Vikings’ Jordan Addison Gets Blunt on Kyler Murray Connection

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping that whoever wins the QB competition can take advantage of the wide receiver group that the team has assembled with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings.

While it’s a competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray, many expect the former Arizona Cardinals star. The Vikings have wrapped up their mandatory minicamp, and Murray has left a positive impression.

On June 11, Addison spoke with the media and shared the connection that he is having with Murray as the two look to develop chemistry ahead of the QB’s first season with the Vikings.

“I’ll say it’s been good,” Addison said about his connection with Murray. “Kyler is a lot of fun to work with. He’s smart. He’s talented. He’s obviously a veteran and somebody that I can learn under, and he can learn from me as well because I’ve been in the offense for a little bit. I’m honestly just ready to roll…

“We’re both learning from each other and feeding off each other. He’s asking me questions, and I’m asking him questions. When I’m running through my routes, I’m asking him what he sees. It’s just constant feedback and constant learning.”

Jordan Addison on Vikings Signing Kyler Murray This Offseason

Last season for the Vikings, Addison played 473 pass snaps, leading to a 64.9 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he finished with 42 catches on 74 targets for 610 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 14.5 yards per reception. Addison also totaled 135 yards after the catch and was credited with seven drops on the year.

The Vikings wideout also noted how he reacted when the team announced the signing of Murray to add competition to the QB room.

“I was excited just to add to that room,” Addison added. “I’ll just say that I was excited and excited to see this competition play out come July and August. It’s a competition for everybody, not just that room. Nobody’s job is guaranteed.”

Insider on Kyler Murray Adapting to Minnesota

Recently, Vikings reporter Alec Lewis of The Athletic shared an update on Murray’s adjustment to Minnesota, as the early stages of the QB competition have begun, and he wants to be the guy who comes out on top over McCarthy.

“Kyler Murray is also really motivated and it’s not surprising to hear that he’s looked good and that he’s carried himself like a pro,” Lewis said on the June 2 edition of “The Alec Lewis Show.” “I talked to Jordan Addison who said he’s a vet. He knows what he’s doing.”

Last season, Murray only had 195 dropbacks due to injury. As a result, he posted a 72.2 overall PFF grade while throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Moreover, the 28-year-old registered four big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Murray added 145 scramble yards and one rushing touchdown. It will be interesting to see if the Vikings can get a version of Murray that can stay healthy and return to the player who has thrown for over 3,500 passing yards four times in his career.