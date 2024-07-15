Vikings Star WR Jordan Addison Arrested Outside of LAX: Report

Police arrested Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison outside of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday evening, July 12.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) took Addison into custody on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI), according to Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Daily News.

“Officers responding to the area reported a white Rolls-Royce blocking the number one lane of the freeway ‘with the driver asleep behind the wheel,’ according to the arrest report,” Evans wrote on July 14. “A spokesperson for the CHP confirmed Sunday that the driver was asleep when officers arrived at the scene.”

CHP officers made the official arrest of Addison at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Friday after completing their DUI investigation, Evans also reported.

Jordan Addison on Track to Become Elite NFL Receiver for Vikings After Standout Rookie Season

Addison played the final year of his collegiate career at University of Southern California (USC) in 2022, where he caught 59 passes for 875 receiving yards and 8 TDs during his junior season, per Sports Reference.

Now 22 years old, Addison won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award as the best wideout in the nation after his sophomore campaign at the University of Pittsburgh, where he hauled in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 scores.

The Vikings selected Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, after which Minnesota signed him to a four-year contract worth a total of $13.7 million that includes a fifth-year team option. He recorded 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 TDs as a standout rookie playing alongside All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.

The franchise had not issued a statement on Addison’s arrest either via its official website or X account as of 8:40 p.m. ET on Sunday evening. There was no word of the punishments Addison might be facing after his arrest on suspicion of DUI, either from the California legal system or from the Vikings.

Evans reported that Timothy Younger, Addison’s agent, “did not immediately respond” to a request for comment made via email on Sunday afternoon.

The author will update this post.