Vikings WR Jordan Addison Out, 3 Starters Questionable vs. 49ers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was ruled out of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury while three starters were listed as questionable.

The Vikings listed safety Harrison Smith (hip), right tackle Brian O’Neill (elbow) and right guard Ed Ingram (tricep) as questionable on Friday, September 13 ahead of one of their toughest tests of the season against the defending NFC Conference champions.

#SFvsMIN injury report OUT: Jordan Addison QUESTIONABLE: Ed Ingram (tricep), Brian O’Neill and Harrison Smith pic.twitter.com/sAXex3TJux — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 13, 2024

Smith did not practice on Thursday, while O’Neill was limited that day. Ingram was a full participant all week before landing on Friday’s injury report.

Starting center Garrett Bradbury (knee) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (ankle) were full participants in Friday’s practice after previously landing on the injury report. Van Ginkel spoke to local media on Thursday and called his two-day absence from practice precautionary coming off a foot injury at the end of the 2023 season.

Three members of the Vikings’ offensive line being banged up causes some concern against a physical 49ers defense.

Jalen Nailor’s Time to Step Up in Place of Jordan Addison

Missing Addison from this week’s matchup opens the door for Jalen “Speedy” Nailor to shine after two years of optimism for the 2022 sixth-round pick.

Struggling with injury the past two seasons, Nailor had a healthy training camp before dealing with an ankle injury in Week 1. Nailor played 26 snaps in the Vikings’ 28-6 win over the New York Giants and caught his only target for a 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Kevin O’Connell said earlier this week that he has prepared Nailor to see more work on Sunday.

“I’m going to tell Speedy to prepare as if you’re going to be playing a lot more, a lot more snaps and a lot more first and second down, early-down snaps, because that’s why he’s here,” O’Connell said earlier this week, per Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz. “A ton of confidence in him to go be an every-down receiver for us.”

Nailor is poised for a larger workload opposite of Justin Jefferson, while Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield share reps in three wide receiver sets.

Vikings Home Underdogs to 49ers Ahead of Week 2

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Vikings are 5.5-point underdogs to the 49ers this week.

The odds have not shifted despite concerns over star running back Christian McCaffrey‘s availability. San Francisco’s offense gained 401 yards in Week 1 with backup running back Jordan Mason taking 28 carries for 147 yards in McCaffrey’s place.

Both teams will look to establish the run against two of Week 1’s most dominant defensive fronts. The 49ers allowed 68 rushing yards and 3.6 yards per carry against the New York Jets, while the Vikings surrendered 74 yards and 3.5 yards per carry on the ground against the Giants.

If Sam Darnold hopes to get the better of his former team, the Vikings offensive line will have to hold up against the 49ers pass rush, led by 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

Good news for Darnold: left tackle Christian Darrisaw held Bosa in check during last year’s Week 7 upset over San Francisco.