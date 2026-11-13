Vikings May Lose Jordan Addison for Packers Game After New Injury

The Minnesota Vikings have eight reasons to be excited for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, and all of them are on quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ recently reclaimed jersey (No. 8) following his trade back to the franchise. Unfortunately, most of the rest of the news coming out of Minneapolis two days ahead of the matchup at Lambeau Field was not favorable to the Vikings, now losers of two games in a row.

Most recently, head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that wide receiver Jordan Addison and starting safety Josh Metellus are now questionable to play in Green Bay on Sunday based on injury concerns they sustained during Friday’s practice session.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Jordan Addison and S Josh Metellus are QUESTIONABLE after getting dinged in practice today. https://t.co/tD5iBWhho7 — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 13, 2026

“Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Jordan Addison and S Josh Metellus are QUESTIONABLE after getting dinged in practice today,” Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported on X.

Addison’s issue involves an injury to his thumb.

Blake Cashman, TJ Hockenson Both Out Against Packers in Major Losses for Vikings

What’s more, O’Connell already ruled out linebacker Blake Cashman with a concussion that he sustained during the team’s “Monday Night Football” loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Cashman is playing elite football under defensive coordinator Brian Flores this season, with ESPN’s Bill Barnwell naming him a first-team All-Pro inside linebacker at the midway point of the campaign.

Tight end TJ Hockenson is also going to miss this week’s game due to wrist and chest injuries that sidelined him for the entire week of practice.

Hockenson is having a strong year, even despite poor quarterback play generally from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz to this point in the season. He would have likely proven a significant matchup problem for the Packers’ inside linebacker group, which has struggled in pass coverage after health concerns ended Edgerrin Cooper’s season early and have sidelined Zaire Franklin from game action since October 18.

The Vikings have also ruled out Murray with a hamstring issue, wide receiver Jauan Jennings with a calf strain that sidelined him all week long at practice and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins with an ankle injury.

Pass-rusher Kyle Van Noy is questionable with a calf injury and was limited in practice on Friday after missing both sessions prior, per the team’s official injury report.

Jordan Addison Recently Expressed Excitement Over Return of Kirk Cousins

Cousins completed a touchdown pass to Addison during the quarterback’s last game as a member of the Vikings, which took place at Lambeau Field in October of 2023. Cousins later tore his Achilles tendon in that contest and sat out the remainder of the campaign before leaving for the Atlanta Falcons the following offseason.

Addison was a first-round rookie at the time and in the midst of what has proven to be the best campaign of his four-year NFL career up until this point. Earlier in the week, Addison spoke about what it means to have Cousins back in the huddle.

“I was super excited just to get a guy like that, of his caliber,” Addison said. “And he’s familiar with the offense. He’s been around these weapons so, you know, hopefully we just get back on the same page, just right where we left off.

“We gonna do it again,” Addison added. “We gonna run it back.”

Unfortunately for everyone involved, that reunion may now have to wait at least one more week.