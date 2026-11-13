Vikings’ Jordan Addison Shares True Feelings on Kirk Cousins’ Return

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was a rookie when Kirk Cousins last played for the franchise and expressed his eagerness to reunite with his first starting NFL quarterback.

The former first-round pick spoke with Darren Wolfson of KSTP on Thursday, November 12 and shared his thoughts on Cousins’ return to Minneapolis following a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders two days before.

“I was at home on the game, actually … and then it was like we got him, it was certified,” Addison said of how he found out that Cousins was once again a member of the Vikings. “And I was just like, ‘Wow, Kirko Chainz really back. Feel like 2023 all over again.”

“I was super excited just to get a guy like that, of his caliber,” Addison continued. “And he’s familiar with the offense. He’s been around these weapons so, you know, hopefully we just get back on the same page, just right where we left off.

“We gonna do it again. We gonna run it back.”

Kirk Cousins Was Vikings QB During Jordan Addison’s Rookie Year, Most Productive Season

Addison finished his rookie campaign with 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 TDs, all of which remain career highs.

Cousins played nearly half of that season, eight total games, before tearing his Achilles tendon at Lambeau Field in October of 2023 in what proved to be his last snaps in a Vikings uniform.

Ironically, Cousins will play the first snaps of his second stint in Minnesota against the Packers in Green Bay this Sunday.

Justin Jefferson Shared Candid Words on Kirk Cousins’ Return to Minnesota

Cousins is second in the league with 20 touchdown passes through nine games this season.

Meanwhile, Addison has caught just one TD pass this season on 18 catches for only 277 yards across seven games played with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz at quarterback.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota’s top wide receiver, has also played only seven games this season. He has 31 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns this year and has been visibly frustrated on multiple occasions with the Vikings’ struggles on offense.

Jefferson also spoke about Cousins’ return with reporters on Thursday.

“It’s just kind of a joy to hear him take over and be a leader in the meeting room, on the field,” Jefferson said. “It’s definitely a cool little situation, for sure.”