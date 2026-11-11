Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Poised to Make Unique NFL History After Trade

The details of quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ return to the Minnesota Vikings are storybook-level wild in some instances, and one involves an entirely unique NFL record that he can attain and hold entirely to himself.

Cousins started the first nine games of this season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which was not a guarantee after the team drafted quarterback Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall, presumably with the intention to play him during his rookie campaign. But Cousins came out firing, leading the Raiders to 3-0 start and had the offense humming.

Las Vegas lost its next four games, but Cousins continued to play well. And after nine starts, he left the team with a 4-5 record and a bye coming a month down the road in Week 13. Meanwhile, the Vikings (6-2) have lost two in a row and already had their bye back in Week 6.

That means that if Cousins can get up to speed in time to start against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Lambeau Field, and if he can remain healthy and productive enough to start every contest for Minnesota over the remainder of the campaign, then Cousins will become the only quarterback in league history to ever start 18 games in a single regular season.

The league transitioned to an 18-week schedule in 2021, but that includes 17 games and a bye for every franchise. Thus, an 18-game season for a starting QB is statistically impossible without a mid-season trade from a team that has not had their bye week yet to one that already has.

Kirk Cousins Has Shot to Lead NFL in TD Passes

The odd glitch in Cousins’ 2026 campaign also provides an opening for him to potentially lead the NFL in touchdown passes this year, as he could theoretically get four more quarters to add to his total than any of his competitors.

Cousins is currently in second place with 20 TD passes heading into Week 10, trailing only Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals who has 23 touchdowns to his credit.

Just behind Cousins with 19 TD throws is Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, against whom Cousins will square off this weekend should he become comfortable enough with the Vikings’ offense to start just five days after Las Vegas traded him back to Minnesota.

Kevin O’Connell Wants to Start Kirk Cousins Against Packers, Won’t Commit to That Outcome

The chances Cousins goes Sunday in Green Bay appear solid, as he is a highly experienced, 38-year-old veteran who played under head coach Kevin O’Connell during his first two years at the helm in Minnesota (2022-23).

However, O’Connell would not outright commit during a media session Wednesday to starting Cousins against the Packers.

“Kevin O’Connell said ‘it’s still too early to commit wholeheartedly to what the plan looks like’ at QB for the Vikings on Sunday,” Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported via X. “He said he’s excited about ‘spending every moment between now and then’ to get Kirk Cousins comfortable enough to play. ‘That’s what we’re working toward.’”