Vikings’ Jordan Addison Gets Blunt on Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy

Whoever wins the Minnesota Vikings‘ QB battle between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray will walk into an offense with weapons at his disposal to throw to, one of them being Jordan Addison.

Last season with the Vikings, Addison played 473 pass snaps, leading to a 64.9 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he hauled in 42 receptions on 74 targets for 610 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Addison also averaged 14.5 yards per reception, generated 135 yards after the catch, and was charged with seven drops. On June 4, Addison spoke with the media, and while he notes that he’s helping Murray out because he’s not, it doesn’t seem like he has a preference as to who wins the job.

“Right now, I’m just trying to help [Murray] out a little bit with the offense,” Addison told reporters. “He’s new to the offense, and I just want to be where I need to be to make it easier for him…

“I feel like this job itself is fun. Just coming out here and being with all the guys, whether it’s Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy, it’s fun being out here. We’re all trying to get better, and we’re all working toward something.”

Addison himself will be looking for a bounce-back season as the wideout seeks a contract extension from the team. Minnesota picked up his fifth-year option, but his future beyond the 2027 season remains uncertain.

J.J. McCarthy Shows Encouraging Signs Ahead of Minicamp

Speaking of McCarthy, Vikings reporter for The Athletic, Alec Lewis, shared an update on how the third-year signal-caller is looking on the practice field.

“I understand with J.J. McCarthy coming back this spring and summer, he’s obviously been very motivated and has every reason to be motivated,” Lewis said on the June 2 edition of “The Alec Lewis Show.”

“I think, from a throwing standpoint, he’s definitely looked solid. His mechanics look smooth, and the layering he’s obviously focused on is something that he wants to continue to improve on.”

Last season, McCarthy played 522 total snaps for the Vikings during a campaign in which he battled injuries and rollercoaster performances. Nonetheless, the signal-caller posted an overall PFF grade of 61.8, throwing for 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Moreover, McCarthy recorded 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays. Meanwhile, on the ground, he added 156 scramble yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Kyler Murray Fitting In With the Vikings

Despite being the new guy on the team, Murray is doing his best to fit in with his new teammates and be one of the guys. During the May 18 edition of the “Jim Rome Show,” Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman spoke about what he’s seen from Murray since his arrival in Minnesota.

“Kyler’s been great,” Cashman told Rome. “I would say with where we’re at and have been in the offseason program, obviously the offense and the defense have been pretty separate, but Kyler’s been very engaged with everybody in the building, from what I’ve seen, and in our locker room.”

It will be interesting to see who ends up throwing the football to Addison, Justin Jefferson, and Jauan Jennings. Minnesota has a three-headed wide receiver attack and needs a QB who can consistently throw them the ball.